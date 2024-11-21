Optimum Info Expands its Network Development Solutions to Latin America

Optimum Info is thrilled to announce its strategic expansion into Latin America, enhancing its network development solutions for the automotive, powersports, and equipment sectors. With the appointment of Pablo Rudkiw as Senior Business Development Manager, the company is poised to drive growth and digital transformation across the region, promising exceptional value to its clients.
To lead this expansion, Optimum Info hired Pablo Rudkiw as the new Senior Business Development Manager for Latin America. Pablo has over 6 years of experience offering software solutions for the automotive industry. Pablo will play a crucial role in driving business growth, fostering client relationships, and identifying new opportunities to serve the region.
This expansion comes as Optimum Info continues to support clients in Mexico, Chile, and Peru with its AMOS Business Management solution.
"We think we can provide tremendous value to companies in Latin America and help them digitally transform many of their franchise network development functions, though our extensive, flexible, and cost-efficient solutions. The early feedback we have received from the market is very positive and encouraging", says Arvind Verma CEO of Optimum Info.
Optimum Info is a rapidly growing software solutions company, providing flexible and innovative business solutions to companies in the automotive, powersports, and equipment industries. With clients in over 30 countries, Optimum Info is dedicated to enabling the digital transformation of franchise network development and after-sales operations globally. The company offers a comprehensive suite of network development and after-sales solutions, including network planning, business management, dealer visit / contact management, dealer audit management, contract lifecycle management, parts order management, and more.
