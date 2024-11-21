Optimum Info Expands its Network Development Solutions to Latin America

"We think we can provide tremendous value to companies in Latin America and help them digitally transform many of their franchise network development functions, though our extensive, flexible, and cost-efficient solutions" - Arvind Verma, CEO of Optimum Info Post this

This expansion comes as Optimum Info continues to support clients in Mexico, Chile, and Peru with its AMOS Business Management solution.

"We think we can provide tremendous value to companies in Latin America and help them digitally transform many of their franchise network development functions, though our extensive, flexible, and cost-efficient solutions. The early feedback we have received from the market is very positive and encouraging", says Arvind Verma CEO of Optimum Info.

About Optimum Info

Optimum Info is a rapidly growing software solutions company, providing flexible and innovative business solutions to companies in the automotive, powersports, and equipment industries. With clients in over 30 countries, Optimum Info is dedicated to enabling the digital transformation of franchise network development and after-sales operations globally. The company offers a comprehensive suite of network development and after-sales solutions, including network planning, business management, dealer visit / contact management, dealer audit management, contract lifecycle management, parts order management, and more.

For more information about Optimum Info and its services, please visit optimuminfo.com.

