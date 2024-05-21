Optimum TMS Leads the Way in Innovative Depression Treatment with BrainsWay Deep TMS Therapy

Optimum TMS pioneers advanced transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapies, featuring BrainsWay Deep TMS, a non-invasive and low-risk alternative for medication-resistant depression. Emphasizing patient care and progress monitoring, Optimum TMS offers various innovative TMS therapies, including NeuroStar Advanced Therapy and Spravato treatment for depression. With a commitment to empowering patients, the clinic provides comprehensive information through its website, enabling individuals to make informed decisions and find hope in recovery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optimum TMS, a leading clinic specializing in treating medication-resistant depression, is at the forefront of revolutionizing mental health care through advanced transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapies. Among their cutting-edge treatments is the highly effective BrainsWay Deep TMS. Known for its dedication to assisting individuals in overcoming depression, the clinic provides a range of groundbreaking TMS treatments, such as NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, designed for addressing depression as well as Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Optimum TMS is unwavering in its commitment to offering patients cutting-edge and highly effective depression treatments. BrainsWay Deep TMS, recognized for its non-invasive and low-risk nature, stands out as an alternative to traditional treatments like medication and electroconvulsive therapy.

Emphasizing patient care and progress monitoring, Optimum TMS employs tools such as the PHQ-9 depression rating scale to track treatment outcomes. With confidence, healthcare providers refer patients for TMS therapy, including Spravato treatment for depression, ensuring comprehensive and compassionate care at Optimum TMS.

Patients seeking TMS therapy can conveniently access information on the clinic's services through their website. The website provides avenues to request consultations, complete new patient forms, and explore informational videos and blog posts.

Optimum TMS is committed to empowering patients to take control of their mental health journey and find hope in recovery. Through personalized care and state-of-the-art treatments like BrainsWay Deep TMS, the clinic aims to help individuals overcome depression and lead fulfilling lives.

Media Contact

Optimum TMS, Beyond Marketing, 1 (614) 933-4200, [email protected], https://optimumtms.com/

SOURCE Optimum TMS