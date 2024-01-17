Optimum7 Logistics Partners with R&R Express Logistics to Revolutionize Shipping with Advanced Technology

In a groundbreaking move, Optimum7 Logistics partners with R&R Express to introduce a high-tech platform for smarter, faster global shipping solutions.
MIAMI, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optimum7 Logistics, a leading provider of innovative logistics and shipping solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with R&R Express Logistics, revolutionizing the industry with advanced technology for efficient and cost-effective shipping operations.
This groundbreaking partnership introduces a robust software platform capable of quoting and booking freight directly, allowing users to compare shipping costs and transit times for North American LTL freight and international air and ocean shipments across 150+ countries around the world. This technology heralds a new era in logistics, allowing businesses to book freight, pallets, international air, and container shipments in just minutes without the scheduling and quoting delays associated with traditional freight forwarding methods.
One of the most significant advancements of this collaboration is the elimination of the need for freight forwarders. Optimum7 Logistics empowers businesses to take control of their logistics department, streamlining operations, and reducing dependencies. The platform's user-friendly interface ensures ease of use, providing competitive quotes and efficient booking procedures.
Duran Inci, Founder of Optimum7 Logistics, stated, "Our collaboration with R&R Express Logistics is a game-changer in the logistics industry. We're providing businesses the power to handle their shipping needs with unprecedented speed and efficiency. Our platform is not just about technology; it's about transforming the way businesses approach logistics."
Phil Laboon, Founder of Optimum7 Logistics, added, "In today's fast-paced world, efficiency is key. Our partnership with R&R Express Logistics is setting new standards for speed, reliability, and cost-effectiveness in global logistics. We're excited to be at the forefront of this industry evolution, delivering tangible benefits to businesses worldwide."
The growing network and access to thousands of quotes and logistics providers worldwide are central to this technological leap. Optimum7 Logistics and R&R Express Logistics are dedicated to expanding this network, ensuring clients have the most competitive and comprehensive options available.
Businesses can now ship to any corner of the globe, from anywhere in the world, with the assurance of receiving the best possible rates and options. The partnership between Optimum7 Logistics and R&R Express Logistics is set to redefine the standards of global shipping and logistics.
For more information about Optimum7 Logistics and its innovative solutions, visit https://www.optimum7logistics.com/
Watch a video introducing Optimum7 Logistics and the new features at https://video.optimum7.com/v/2kAuXP
Media Contact
Akin Inci, Optimum7 Logistics, 1 305-477-8960, [email protected], www.optimum7logistics.com
SOURCE Optimum7 Logistics
