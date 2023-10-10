Options Medical Weight Loss Announces Rescheduled Grand Opening in Fishers, Indiana

"In 6 months, our average patient is losing 30lbs of fat, including 21% of their dangerous visceral fat and 17% of their total body weight. At Options Medical Weight Loss we support and encourage our patients to a deeper level of health." Tweet this

Options Medical Weight Loss is committed to helping individuals achieve their health and wellness goals through safe, effective, and customized weight loss programs. Options has helped over 50,000 people on their weight loss journey and looks forward to bringing that expertise to the Central Indiana region. The Fishers clinic will offer a range of services, including medically supervised weight loss and weight loss health coaching.

"After recently analyzing data of our patients over the past 10 years, we've found the average Options patient is significantly changing their body composition over a 6 month period. Increasing a patient's muscle to fat ratio is a notable benefit to long-term health," said Dr. Katrina Mattingly, Chief Medical Officer of Options Medical Weight Loss. "We pride ourselves on looking beyond the number on the scale. In 6 months, our average patient is losing 30lbs of fat, including 21% of their dangerous visceral fat and 17% of their total body weight. At Options Medical Weight Loss we support and encourage our patients to a deeper level of health."

The Grand Opening event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, facility tours, free consultations with our weight loss specialists, and exclusive offers for attendees.

Options Medical Weight Loss invites residents of Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Saxony Village, Hamilton Proper, Pendleton, Lawrence, and surrounding communities to join us for this momentous occasion.

Options Medical Weight Loss is driven by a purpose to reduce the year over year growth rate of obesity through positive, life-changing experiences. The Options team knows weight loss is much more than fitting into certain clothes. Weight loss can have a positive impact on certain health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, and hopefully lead to a healthier, happier, and longer life.

For more information about Options Medical Weight Loss or to schedule a free consultation, please visit the Fishers website or contact 888-405-LOSE (5673).

About Options Medical Weight Loss:

Options Medical Weight Loss is a trusted provider of customized, medically supervised weight loss programs. With a commitment to patient success and a team of dedicated healthcare professionals, Options Medical Weight Loss empowers individuals to achieve their weight loss goals safely and effectively.

