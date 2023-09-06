Options Medical Weight Loss™ Brings Cutting-Edge Weight Loss Solutions to Fishers, Indiana

Options Medical Weight Loss, an industry leader and provider of medical weight loss solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first Indiana location. The opening of Options Medical Weight Loss in Fishers represents an exciting milestone for the company as it expands its presence in Indiana. The new, state-of-the-art Options Medical Weight Loss Clinic in Fishers will offer a comprehensive range of services to empower and support patients in achieving their weight loss goals.
FISHERS, Ind., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss™, an industry leader and provider of medical weight loss solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first Indiana location at 13272 Market Square Dr #103 in Fishers. The opening of this clinic, along with eighteen established locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Ohio, and Illinois represents the company's commitment to reducing the national year-over-year growth of obesity rates through positive life-changing medical weight loss experiences.
The new, state-of-the-art Options Medical Weight Loss Clinic in Fishers will offer a comprehensive range of services to empower and support patients in achieving their weight loss goals, including prescription GLP-1, a semaglutide, one-on-one weight loss coaching, lipotropic fat burning injections, the Options Diet System, and more, all conveniently accessible to Central Indiana residents.
At Options, the care team of licensed medical providers and health coaches work together to create customized weight loss plans tailored to patients' individual needs, aspirations, and lifestyles. Not only does this approach help patients achieve weight loss success, but it also provides invaluable education, guidance, and support needed to manage a healthy weight for years to come.
The Fishers comprehensive care team is honored to bring a new standard of compassionate medical weight loss care to Central Indiana individuals looking to lose weight and improve their overall health. The clinic cordially invites the communities of Noblesville, Saxony Village, Hamilton Proper, Pendleton, Lawrence, and surrounding communities to join in celebrating the clinic's soft opening from September 12th–18th with savings of up to 40% on weight loss programs. The clinic's official ribbon-cutting will occur on September 26th at 11 a.m., with exclusive sales taking place throughout the week.
Options' comprehensive approach to weight loss is what makes it different. "At Options, we're approaching weight loss and wellness from all angles. We are equipping you with the knowledge to make empowered decisions and take ownership of the path to freedom that you carve out ahead. You will never walk out of our clinic with a meal or medications and be left to figure it out on your own. We position each patient with a team of specialists that rally around you and hold your hand from beginning to end," said Dr. Katrina Mattingly, Chief Medical Officer of Options Medical Weight Loss.
Patients can start their journey by signing up for a free consultation and metabolic scan on our‥website, or by calling 888-405-LOSE (5673).
About Options Medical Weight Loss:
Options Medical Weight Loss was founded in 2014 in Chicago, Illinois, and has since opened locations throughout Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, and now Indiana, with continued plans to expand to more states. Options Medical Weight Loss has helped more than 25,000 patients achieve their weight loss goals.
