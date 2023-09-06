Options Medical Weight Loss™ Brings Cutting-Edge Weight Loss Solutions to Fishers, Indiana

At Options, we're approaching weight loss and wellness from all angles. We are equipping you with the knowledge to make empowered decisions and take ownership of the path to freedom that you carve out ahead. - Dr. Katrina Mattingly, Chief Medical Officer, Options Medical Weight Loss Tweet this

At Options, the care team of licensed medical providers and health coaches work together to create customized weight loss plans tailored to patients' individual needs, aspirations, and lifestyles. Not only does this approach help patients achieve weight loss success, but it also provides invaluable education, guidance, and support needed to manage a healthy weight for years to come.

The Fishers comprehensive care team is honored to bring a new standard of compassionate medical weight loss care to Central Indiana individuals looking to lose weight and improve their overall health. The clinic cordially invites the communities of Noblesville, Saxony Village, Hamilton Proper, Pendleton, Lawrence, and surrounding communities to join in celebrating the clinic's soft opening from September 12th–18th with savings of up to 40% on weight loss programs. The clinic's official ribbon-cutting will occur on September 26th at 11 a.m., with exclusive sales taking place throughout the week.

Options' comprehensive approach to weight loss is what makes it different. "At Options, we're approaching weight loss and wellness from all angles. We are equipping you with the knowledge to make empowered decisions and take ownership of the path to freedom that you carve out ahead. You will never walk out of our clinic with a meal or medications and be left to figure it out on your own. We position each patient with a team of specialists that rally around you and hold your hand from beginning to end," said Dr. Katrina Mattingly, Chief Medical Officer of Options Medical Weight Loss.

Learn what makes Options Medical Weight Loss different in this short video.

Patients can start their journey by signing up for a free consultation and metabolic scan on our‥website, or by calling 888-405-LOSE (5673).

About Options Medical Weight Loss:

Options Medical Weight Loss was founded in 2014 in Chicago, Illinois, and has since opened locations throughout Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, and now Indiana, with continued plans to expand to more states. Options Medical Weight Loss has helped more than 25,000 patients achieve their weight loss goals.

To learn more about the new Fishers Medical Weight Loss Clinic, click here.

