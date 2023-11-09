Options Medical Weight Loss Grand Opening in Arlington Heights, Illinois

"At Options, we're approaching weight loss and wellness from all angles," Dr. Mattingly, Options Medical Weight Loss Chief Medical Officer. Post this

At Options, the care team of licensed medical providers and health coaches work together to create customized weight loss plans tailored to patients' individual needs, aspirations, and lifestyles. Not only does this approach help patients achieve weight loss success, but it also provides invaluable education, guidance, and support needed to manage a healthy weight for years to come.

The Arlington Heights comprehensive care team is honored to bring a new standard of compassionate medical weight loss care to NW Chicago individuals looking to lose weight and improve their overall health.

The clinic cordially invites the communities of Arlington, Heights, Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove, Deer Park, Des Plaines and surrounding communities to join in celebrating the clinic's grand opening Nov. 21, 2023 from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.. The grand opening will have refreshments and special giveaways to celebrate.

Options' comprehensive approach to weight loss is what makes it different. "At Options, we're approaching weight loss and wellness from all angles. We are equipping you with the knowledge to make empowered decisions and take ownership of the path to freedom that you carve out. You will never walk out of our clinic with a meal or medications and be left to figure it out on your own. We position each patient with a team of specialists that rally around you and support you all along the way," said Dr. Katrina Mattingly, Chief Medical Officer of Options Medical Weight Loss.

About Options Medical Weight Loss:

Options Medical Weight Loss was founded in 2014 in Chicago, Illinois, and has since opened locations throughout Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, and now Indiana, with continued plans to expand to more states. Options Medical Weight Loss has helped more than 50,000 patients achieve their weight loss goals.

