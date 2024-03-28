Options Medical Weight Loss Opens Clinic in Suwanee, GA

"We pride ourselves on looking beyond the number on the scale. In 6 months, our average patient loses 30lbs of fat, including 21% of their dangerous visceral fat and 17% of their total body weight." - Dr. Katrina Mattingly, chief medical officer. Post this

"We pride ourselves on looking beyond the number on the scale. In 6 months, our average patient loses 30lbs of fat, including 21% of their dangerous visceral fat and 17% of their total body weight. At Options Medical Weight Loss we support and encourage our patients to a deeper level of health." - Chief Medical Officer Dr. Katrina Mattingly.

The new, state-of-the-art Options Medical Weight Loss Clinic in Suwanee offers a comprehensive range of services to empower and support patients in achieving their weight loss goals including prescription GLP-1 medications: semaglutide and tirzepatide, one-on-one weight loss coaching, lipotropic fat burning injections, the Options Diet System (ODS) all conveniently accessible to residents in northeast Atlanta. The Suwanee clinic is open and already helping patients start their life-changing weight loss journey. New patients can take advantage of exclusive grand opening specials.

At Options Medical Weight Loss, the care team of licensed medical providers and health coaches work together to create customized weight loss plans tailored to patients' individual needs, aspirations, and lifestyles. Not only does this approach help patients achieve weight loss success, it also provides invaluable education, guidance, and support needed to manage a healthy weight for years to come.

"Our Suwanee-based comprehensive care team is honored to serve the community by bringing proven weight loss solutions that are safe and effective to Atlanta residents looking to lose weight and improve their overall health." – Jay Desterhouse, Suwanee Options clinic manager. Patients can start their journey by signing up for a free consultation and metabolic scan on our website, or by calling 888-405-LOSE (5673).

About Options Medical Weight Loss: Options Medical Weight Loss was founded in 2014 in Atlanta, Illinois, and has since opened locations throughout Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, and Georgia with continued plans to expand to more states. Options Medical Weight Loss has helped more than 50,000 patients achieve their weight loss goals.

Suwanee Options Medical Weight Loss

3651 Peachtree Parkway, Suite B, Suwanee, GA 30024

Open Tuesday-Thursday 8am-7pm, Friday – Saturday 8am – 2pm

