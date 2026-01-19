OPTIX Advances Reflective Waveguide Technology for Next-Generation AR Glasses at SPIE Photonics West 2026

OPTIX will showcase its latest reflective AR waveguide and VR pancake optical technologies at SPIE Photonics West 2026, presenting a unified optics platform designed to address core XR hardware challenges including brightness, field of view, image clarity, and manufacturability. At Booth #6327, the company will debut its latest EPIC-50 reflective waveguide delivering up to 6,000 nits and a 50° field of view for next-generation AR glasses, alongside a compact, high-resolution VR pancake optical module engineered for premium headsets.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OPTIX, a full-stack optics technology company specializing in advanced optical systems for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), today announced it will showcase its latest reflective (geometric) AR waveguide and its VR pancake optical module at SPIE Photonics West 2026, exhibiting at Booth #6327.
At SPIE Photonics West, OPTIX will present a unified optics platform designed to address the most critical challenges in XR hardware development: brightness, field of view, image clarity, form factor, and manufacturability across both transparent AR displays and immersive VR headsets.
OPTIX™ EPIC-50 AR Waveguide Platform
OPTIX will showcase its OPTIX™ EPIC-50 AR Waveguide Platform, a binocular AR waveguide demo system based on a 2-dimensional reflective (geometric) waveguide architecture optimized for high-brightness, wide-field-of-view AR glasses.
The EPIC-50 delivers a 50° diagonal field of view with brightness up to 6,000 nits, enabling clear, high-contrast AR imagery in real-world lighting conditions while maintaining a lightweight, glass-based optical design.
Key EPIC-50 features include:
- 50° diagonal field of view
- Up to 6,000 nits brightness
- High optical transmittance
- Forward light leakage <0.3%
- Lightweight, glass-based waveguide design
- Engineered for scalable, mass-production deployment
OPTIX™ VR Pancake Optical Module
In addition to its AR waveguide platform, OPTIX will present its OPTIX™ VR pancake optical module, designed as a compact near-eye optical system for premium VR headsets.
The pancake architecture utilizes a folded optical path, enabling reduced headset thickness while supporting high-resolution, wide-FOV VR experiences.
Key VR optics highlights include:
- Up to 8K binocular resolution
- ~115° field of view
- 0–800 diopter adjustment for built-in vision correction
- Folded optical design optimized for compact, lightweight headsets
- Curved-surface lamination process
- Designed for integration with eye-tracking and foveated-rendering systems
A Full-Stack Optics Platform for XR
OPTIX develops optical systems end-to-end, with in-house capabilities spanning optical design, simulation, materials engineering, manufacturing processes, and system integration. The company operates a 3,000 m² optics laboratory with a Class-100 cleanroom, supporting both advanced R&D and scalable production.
"SPIE Photonics West is where optical innovation meets real engineering," said Gary Yan, CEO of OPTIX. "By presenting our reflective AR waveguide platform alongside our VR pancake optics, we're demonstrating how OPTIX addresses XR challenges at the optical level—delivering performance, manufacturability, and scalability for next-generation devices."
About OPTIX
OPTIX is a full-stack optics technology company focused on developing high-performance optical modules for augmented reality and virtual reality systems. Founded in 2022, OPTIX combines in-house optical design and manufacturing to deliver scalable, production-ready solutions for global XR hardware innovators.
Media & Business Inquiries
Max Yuan
Commercial Director
OPTIX Group
Media Contact
Max Yuan, OPTIX, 86 15380513189, [email protected], https://www.optixgroup.com/
