OPTIX Advances Reflective Waveguide Technology for Next-Generation AR Glasses at SPIE Photonics West 2026

OPTIX™ EPIC-50 AR Waveguide Platform

OPTIX will showcase its OPTIX™ EPIC-50 AR Waveguide Platform, a binocular AR waveguide demo system based on a 2-dimensional reflective (geometric) waveguide architecture optimized for high-brightness, wide-field-of-view AR glasses.

The EPIC-50 delivers a 50° diagonal field of view with brightness up to 6,000 nits, enabling clear, high-contrast AR imagery in real-world lighting conditions while maintaining a lightweight, glass-based optical design.

Key EPIC-50 features include:

50° diagonal field of view

Up to 6,000 nits brightness

High optical transmittance

Forward light leakage <0.3%

Lightweight, glass-based waveguide design

Engineered for scalable, mass-production deployment

OPTIX™ VR Pancake Optical Module

In addition to its AR waveguide platform, OPTIX will present its OPTIX™ VR pancake optical module, designed as a compact near-eye optical system for premium VR headsets.

The pancake architecture utilizes a folded optical path, enabling reduced headset thickness while supporting high-resolution, wide-FOV VR experiences.

Key VR optics highlights include:

Up to 8K binocular resolution

~115° field of view

0–800 diopter adjustment for built-in vision correction

Folded optical design optimized for compact, lightweight headsets

Curved-surface lamination process

Designed for integration with eye-tracking and foveated-rendering systems

A Full-Stack Optics Platform for XR

OPTIX develops optical systems end-to-end, with in-house capabilities spanning optical design, simulation, materials engineering, manufacturing processes, and system integration. The company operates a 3,000 m² optics laboratory with a Class-100 cleanroom, supporting both advanced R&D and scalable production.

"SPIE Photonics West is where optical innovation meets real engineering," said Gary Yan, CEO of OPTIX. "By presenting our reflective AR waveguide platform alongside our VR pancake optics, we're demonstrating how OPTIX addresses XR challenges at the optical level—delivering performance, manufacturability, and scalability for next-generation devices."

About OPTIX

OPTIX is a full-stack optics technology company focused on developing high-performance optical modules for augmented reality and virtual reality systems. Founded in 2022, OPTIX combines in-house optical design and manufacturing to deliver scalable, production-ready solutions for global XR hardware innovators.

