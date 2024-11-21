OptoCeutics Expands Multi-Sensory Cognitive Wellness Platform with Impact Assessment and 40Hz Sound

OptoCeutics introduces transformative upgrades to its 40 Hz EVY platform, featuring a personalized Impact Assessment and 40 Hz sound therapy via the EVY INSIGHT app. These cutting-edge tools empower users and caregivers to track progress, enhance focus, and experience a deeper, multi-sensory journey toward better cognitive wellness, creating more good days for families navigating cognitive health challenges.

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OptoCeutics, a leader in cognitive wellness innovation, has announced exciting new features for its groundbreaking EVY platform. With the addition of a personalized Impact Assessment tool and 40Hz sound therapy in the EVY INSIGHT app, users now have even more tools to enhance focus, mood, and memory while fostering meaningful moments with loved ones.

These new advancements reflect OptoCeutics' unwavering commitment to improving the lives of individuals and caregivers navigating cognitive health challenges such as Alzheimer's, dementia, and mild cognitive impairment.

"Our mission has always been to create 'more good days,' and these enhancements reflect that core promise," said Mai Nguyen, Co-Founder and CEO of OptoCeutics. "With the Impact Assessment, we empower families to track their cognitive wellness journey with clarity. By adding 40Hz sound therapy, we've made it easier than ever to provide non-invasive, multi-sensory support for the brain. Together, these features offer a comprehensive and deeply personal experience for those we serve."

A Closer Look at the New Features

Impact Assessment Tool

The EVY INSIGHT app now includes a guided Impact Assessment, which allows caregivers and users to track changes in key areas such as mood, sleep, focus, energy, and memory over six weeks. This feature provides actionable insights, helping families notice subtle shifts in cognitive wellness while empowering them to make informed decisions.

40Hz Sound Therapy

Building on the proven benefits of EVY LIGHT®'s 40Hz light technology, the EVY INSIGHT app introduces 40Hz sound therapy. This auditory stimulation, delivered through a carefully designed soundtrack, complements the light therapy for a deeper, multi-sensory experience. The sound feature can be used independently or combined with the light, offering unparalleled flexibility for users at home or on the go.

Jesse Gomez, Chief Revenue Officer at OptoCeutics, shared his excitement:

"Our team has worked tirelessly to bring these features to life. The Impact Assessment is a game-changer for caregivers—it takes the guesswork out of progress tracking. Meanwhile, the addition of 40Hz sound therapy gives users even more freedom and control in their cognitive wellness journey. These advancements reaffirm our commitment to accessible, science-backed solutions that transform lives."

Real Stories, Real Impact

Mai Nguyen's personal journey inspires OptoCeutics' mission. "As someone who has experienced the heartbreak of cognitive decline in my own family, I know how vital it is to preserve clarity and connection. These new tools are our way of giving families moments they can cherish, backed by the best of science," said Nguyen.

About OptoCeutics

OptoCeutics is redefining cognitive wellness with its innovative 40Hz multi-sensory platform. By integrating light, sound, and app-based insights, OptoCeutics empowers individuals and caregivers to experience improved sleep, enhanced mood, and sharper focus—all as part of a non-invasive, science-backed approach to cognitive health.

For more information, visit www.optoceutics.com.

Media Contact

Jesse Gomez

Chief Revenue Officer

[email protected]

