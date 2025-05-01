Optoma Announces Launch of the New 3-Series Interactive Displays with Google Certification and AI-Enabled Tools

"We are excited to announce our new 3-Series which truly embodies our commitment to supporting education and corporate sectors through cutting-edge visual solutions and technology," said Jeff Perry, Product Manager at Optoma. Post this

The 3-Series: Purpose-Built for Corporate and Education Environments

New features and key highlights include:

Google EDLA Certification: Ensures compatibility and optimized performance with thousands of educational applications and services available directly from the pre-installed Google Play Store allowing users to experience the full Google Suite for real-time collaboration from practically anywhere in the world. Without compatibility issues or the hassle of connecting an external PC, users can easily access the entire suite of Google-based applications they are accustomed to – including Google Drive, Google Docs, YouTube, and more!

The Optoma Solution Suite (OSS®): User-friendly software featuring Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled tools, such as Sticky Notes* and AI Handwriting Recognition, the OSS package also includes:

Whiteboard: Unleash creativity through a digital whiteboard packed with tools that make learning and sharing ideas engaging – facilitating collaboration in real-time from anywhere.

- Smart Sketch tool is ideal for drawing diagrams as it recognizes shapes and drawings and converts them into clipart images.

- Floating Toolbar and Infinity Canvas allow you to seamlessly switch between tools to suit your tasks with a virtually limitless writing space.

- Innovative Annotation and Highlighter Tools make underlining key points or annotating complex diagrams a breeze.

File Manager: Easily save, organize, or move files from local storage to networkable storage or to popular cloud services in seconds.

Display Share: Connect any device to wirelessly broadcast, share, or stream your content to the big screen. Bringing your own device has never been easier.

Exceptional Performance: Seamless performance with an 8-core processor, Android 14 OS, and Zero Bonding screen for that natural writing experience.

"We are excited to announce our new 3-Series which truly embodies our commitment to supporting education and corporate sectors through cutting-edge visual solutions and technology," said Jeff Perry, Product Manager at Optoma.

A value-added solution, Optoma Management Suite (OMS®) is available out of the box on the 3-Series Interactive Displays, with a free trial available.** OMS offers IT administrators and technicians a real time remote platform to monitor, manage, diagnose, and update multiple or entire fleets of displays simultaneously that are either on the same network or connected through the cloud. OMS makes it easy to broadcast emergency messages, alerts, or announcements across displays worldwide.

Optoma is thrilled to partner with Raptor® Technologies, the leading innovator in school safety solutions, redefining the landscape of school security with its Raptor School Safety Software Suite. By integrating Raptor's software with Optoma's interactive displays, school administrators and students can receive real-time alerts and emergency notifications using CAP protocols to improve the overall safety of the school.***

To experience a demonstration and learn more about Optoma's new Creative Touch 3-Series Interactive Displays, please schedule a demo or visit: https://www.optomausa.com/products/interactive-flat-panel-displays-3-series/education https://www.optomausa.com/products/interactive-flat-panel-displays-3-series/corporate

*Some AI features may require the use of an Optoma (OSS) account.

**Free trial licenses are available for a limited time. Please register your OMS® Cloud account at https://oms.optoma.com or speak with your local representative.

***Emergency alert features, including integration with Raptor Emergency Alert, are intended solely as support tools for IT administrators and designated personnel. Optoma makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, reliability, or performance of these functions, which may be affected by network connectivity issues, system malfunctions, third-party service interruptions or other reasons. Optoma assumes no responsibility for the delivery, timeliness, or effectiveness of emergency messages sent through or in connection with Raptor Emergency Alert.

OMS and OSS are registered trademarks of Optoma Corporation

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments

For press inquiries, please contact:

Maria Repole

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors to its Creative Touch interactive, Professional LCD and LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit optomausa.com.

Media Contact

Maria Repole, Optoma, 1 469-996-3222, [email protected], https://www.optomausa.com/

SOURCE Optoma