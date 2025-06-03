Optronics Gives Vehicle Branding Room to Glow with 4-Inch Round STL104 Series Custom LED Logo Lights

"The introduction of our 4-inch round STL104 Series custom logo lights expands the creative possibilities for fleet branding significantly." – Dustin Smith Post this

"The introduction of our 4-inch round STL104 Series custom logo lights expands the creative possibilities for fleet branding significantly," said Dustin Smith, vice president of sales for Optronics International. "Unlike vinyl graphics or conspicuity tape that can fade or be damaged, these LED lights create a dynamic brand presence that attracts attention both day and night while serving their essential safety function."

Each STL104 Series custom logo light features 29 SMD LEDs configured specifically for its round footprint, with 10 LEDs paired with optics for optimal light output, and the remaining 19 LEDs illuminating the logo portion during stop and turn functions. This 4-inch stop/turn/tail light is fully FMVSS compliant for under 80-inch applications and may be used in over 80-inch applications when properly installed. It offers an industry-standard PL3 connection and grommet mounting, with other connection and mounting options available.

Optronics' breakthrough manufacturing process has eliminated traditional barriers to custom lighting. The STL104 Series requires minimal setup costs and can take projects from concept to delivery in as little as 120 days. Minimum order quantities start at just 500 pieces, and volume-based pricing tiers begin at 2,500 units annually.

"We've literally put custom LED logo lighting within reach of any company that makes or operates commercial vehicles," Smith said. "Whether it's a large fleet looking to enhance brand recognition, a trailer or specialty vehicle manufacturer wanting to differentiate its products, or an upfitter adding value for their customers, the economics now make sense for operations of all sizes."

The lights undergo rigorous testing to ensure they meet all DOT requirements while maintaining their aesthetic appeal. Each custom logo design is individually tested for photometric compliance, shock and vibration resistance, and all other FMVSS 108 requirements. The process begins when customers provide a high-resolution image of their logo and Optronics' team creates a visualization showing how the logo will appear in the light.

The applications span every sector of the commercial vehicle market, from heavy-duty fleets enhancing trailer and cab branding to work truck operations seeking to maximize brand visibility while maintaining required lighting functions. Specialty vehicle and trailer manufacturers can incorporate them into custom builds to create distinctive product differentiation.

"From a branding perspective, the number of impressions generated by vehicles traveling America's highways is substantial," Smith noted. "From an operational standpoint, the price differential between the new logo lights and standard lighting is now so minimal that the branding benefit comes at virtually no premium."

The STL104 Series 4-inch round custom logo lights are available for order now, with delivery beginning in Q3 2025. Like all LED products from Optronics, these lamps come with the company's industry-leading lifetime LED warranty protection.

Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company's extensive distribution network of more than 30,000 convenient distribution locations. Users can access individual Optronics distributor websites by simply clicking on their logo icons. For information on international sales and distribution of Optronics products, please contact Dorian Drake at +1 (914) 697-9800, or visit http://doriandrake.com.

To view high-resolution product images of the new STL104 Series 4-inch round custom LED logo lights, please visit https://www.optronicsinc.com/RESOURCES/ImageGalleries/LogoLights.aspx.

About Optronics

As the fastest-growing vehicle lighting and harness manufacturer in the U.S., Optronics International attributes its success to delivering better value, better options and better systems to its customers. Founded in 1972, Optronics International is a premier worldwide manufacturer and supplier of branded industrial and commercial vehicular safety lighting products and premium, custom electrical wiring harnesses for commercial vehicle applications. The company specializes in electrical system and harness design and interior and exterior LED and incandescent lighting for heavy-duty on- and off-highway vehicles, armored couriers, light- to medium-duty trailers, specialized vocational equipment, transit vehicles, RVs and marine equipment. The company's patented USA-PLUS system provides the most advanced molded harness connections available in the market. The Optronics product catalog is among the most extensive in the industry. Optronics is headquartered in a 200,000-square-foot, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing, distribution, research and development facility on a 17-acre campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It has a 1,000,000-square-foot, IATF 16949-certified manufacturing facility in Annan District, Tainan, Taiwan. The company also has a manufacturing and distribution facility in Goshen, Indiana, and a wire harness manufacturing plant in Winnsboro, Texas. Learn more at http://www.optronicsinc.com/.

Media Contact

Rick Ashley, OctaneVTM, 317-920-6106, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE OctaneVTM