Optrua Modernizes CRM Strategy for Rockton Software, Gains Real-Time Visibility and Strategic Growth

Optrua completed a CRM modernization initiative for Rockton Software. This strategic partnership has empowered Rockton to streamline customer engagement, enhance sales performance, and gain real-time business intelligence through a modernized, AI-driven CRM platform.

"We've been in business for over 25 years and have built our company on Dynamics GP," said Mark Rockwell, Owner of Rockton Software. "But as the marketplace evolved, we knew we had to modernize how we support our customers. Even though we're software experts, we still needed Optrua's help."

Rockton selected Optrua for its deep expertise in CRM transformation, Microsoft cloud solutions, and strategic consulting.

"They didn't just show up with a one-size-fits-all template," Rockwell explained. "They asked thoughtful questions, challenged assumptions, and built a roadmap that made sense for us. Leadership finally has a single place to go to see how we're doing, where the bottlenecks are, and what's working," Rockwell added. "We're not just keeping up - we're moving forward."

Key outcomes from the Rockton engagement include:

Streamlined sales workflows and process automation

Improved visibility in customer relationships

Simplified data structure for better reporting and decision-making

Enhanced CRM usability across departments

Rockwell praised Optrua's collaborative approach: "If you're looking for a partner who will listen, challenge you in the right ways, and actually deliver - Optrua is that partner."

This case study demonstrates why companies searching for CRM transformation, Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation, or B2B SaaS sales enablement turn to Optrua for results.

About Optrua: Optrua is a CRM consulting firm specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions for B2B organizations. With deep experience in CRM modernization, digital transformation, and sales enablement, Optrua empowers teams to unlock the full potential of their technology investments.

