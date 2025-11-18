Optrua Rebrands Around AI-Powered CRM: "Smarter Systems. Better Sales." Signals New Era for Mid-Sized Businesses

Optrua, a Microsoft partner specializing in Dynamics 365 Sales and Power Platform solutions, today announced a strategic rebrand centered around its new tagline: "Smarter Systems. Better Sales." This shift reflects Optrua's commitment to helping mid-sized businesses modernize CRM and sales automation in an era increasingly defined by artificial intelligence (AI).
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rebrand comes at a time when mid-market organizations are under pressure to adopt AI and automation tools while still wrestling with legacy systems. Optrua's sharpened focus is aimed squarely at this gap, supporting companies that have invested in Microsoft's ecosystem but need guidance in integrating CRM, Copilot, and other AI-powered capabilities.
Christopher Davies, Director of Operations at Optrua, added: "This isn't just a tagline update. It's a reflection of how our clients' challenges have evolved and how we're meeting them. The intersection of CRM and AI is the future of sales, and we're making sure our clients are ready for it."
With this rebrand, Optrua will continue to expand its flagship offerings, including the Optrua Care Plan, CRM Quick Start packages, and AI-driven solution blueprints. The updated brand identity signals both continuity and growth: Optrua remains committed to its proven methods while embracing the next chapter of CRM innovation.
Optrua helps mid-sized businesses transform sales systems through Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and AI. With over 20 years of CRM expertise, Optrua delivers tailored strategies, rapid prototyping, and continuous improvement programs that align technology with real-world sales needs.
