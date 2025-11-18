Optrua Rebrands Around AI-Powered CRM: "Smarter Systems. Better Sales." Signals New Era for Mid-Sized Businesses

Optrua, a Microsoft partner specializing in Dynamics 365 Sales and Power Platform solutions, today announced a strategic rebrand centered around its new tagline: "Smarter Systems. Better Sales." This shift reflects Optrua's commitment to helping mid-sized businesses modernize CRM and sales automation in an era increasingly defined by artificial intelligence (AI).

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rebrand comes at a time when mid-market organizations are under pressure to adopt AI and automation tools while still wrestling with legacy systems. Optrua's sharpened focus is aimed squarely at this gap, supporting companies that have invested in Microsoft's ecosystem but need guidance in integrating CRM, Copilot, and other AI-powered capabilities.