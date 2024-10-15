Optym Integrates Kestrel's Advanced Polygon Geofencing in RouteMax for Enhanced Location Intelligence Data

This partnership aims to revolutionize the transportation logistics industry with precise and accurate location intelligence.

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optym, a leader in logistics and transportation optimization, today announced its partnership with Kestrel Insights, a pioneer in polygon geofencing data layers. The collaboration will see Kestrel's innovative geofencing solution integrated into Optym's RouteMax platform, providing users with more precise and accurate location intelligence data for optimizing pickup and delivery, trucking routes, detention times, and auto arrival/auto departure notifications.

Optym's RouteMax is an advanced logistics and transportation solution designed to streamline every step of the pickup and delivery process. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, RouteMax helps LTL carriers optimize their networks, resulting in reduced planning time, driver requirements, and overall operational costs. RouteMax is utilized by leading LTL carriers for its robust and scalable design, which meets the growing needs of businesses while offering seamless integration with existing technology.

Kestrel Insight's automated polygon geofences provide a new level of precision in location-based tracking, surpassing the limitations of traditional circular geofences. By automating the creation and maintenance of geofences, Kestrel Insights ensures that Optym's RouteMax and users have access to the most accurate data possible, ultimately leading to increased efficiency, better tracking services, and improved customer satisfaction.

Integrating Kestrel's polygon geofencing technology into Optym's RouteMax platform will revolutionize the industry by enabling more accurate tracking of trucks and assets, ensuring on-time pickups and deliveries, reducing detention times, and automating arrival and departure notifications. This groundbreaking partnership is expected to set the standard for location intelligence in logistics and transportation.

Lucas Schorer, President & Founder of Kestrel Insights, said, "Our automated polygon geofencing technology is designed to provide businesses with the most accurate location data possible. We're thrilled to partner with Optym and integrate our solution into the RouteMax platform, empowering users to streamline their operations and gain a competitive edge in the market."

"We're excited to bring Kestrel's advanced geofencing technology to our RouteMax platform," Optym Director of Routing Solutions Rambabu Yadlapalli said. "This collaboration not only enhances the capabilities of RouteMax but also sets a new benchmark for the logistics and transportation industry. We believe that the integration of Kestrel's polygon geofences will deliver significant value to our customers, helping them optimize their operations and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market."

