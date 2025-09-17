Optym Launches LoadAi, Bringing Real-Time Decision Intelligence to Truckload Dispatching

New AI-powered platform helps truckload carriers reduce planning time, cut empty miles, and make faster, smarter dispatch decisions at scale.

DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optym, a leader in logistics optimization technology, today announced the launch of LoadAi, an AI-powered operations platform built to help truckload carriers reduce empty miles, optimize dispatch decisions, and scale planner productivity across their networks.

In today's complex freight environment, dispatchers are asked to make hundreds of decisions daily with each involving a mix of variables like driver availability, service requirements, and profitability. LoadAi equips these teams with real-time, data-driven support, evaluating thousands of possibilities in seconds to surface the best options for assigning freight, building trips, and utilizing assets.

LoadAi currently helps fleets in four areas of operations:

Consolidation: Combines partial and LTL loads into efficient manifests that feed directly into multi-stop routing plans.

Route Forge: Builds optimized multi-stop trips around delivery windows, driver hours, and equipment requirements.

Dispatch Copilot: Monitors live operations, flags disruptions, and recommends real-time adjustments.

Spot Match: Surfaces spot market and backhaul freight based on available capacity and driver location.

Premier Transportation, one of the nation's leading truckload carriers, adopted LoadAi earlier this year and is already seeing measurable results.

"While searching for ways to implement AI into our business, we chose to partner with Optym due to their proven track record in other verticals," said Nick Medici, Vice President of Premier Transportation. "LoadAi has served as a great first step in bringing AI into our operations and building trust with the team. Its smart recommendations scaled our planner productivity and enabled them to make better decisions faster. We're moving more freight, keeping drivers happier, and improving how we cover freight with our assets."

Since deploying LoadAi, Premier has reported:

A significant decrease in planning time per load

Improved planner consistency and service performance

"Truckload dispatch has always relied on spreadsheets, gut instinct, and heroes behind the desk," said Shaman Ahuja, Deputy CEO at Optym. "LoadAi lets planners and dispatchers combine their knowledge with real-time optimization. It's like using a calculator instead of doing long division in your head—faster, more accurate, and far less stressful."

The platform draws on Optym's experience optimizing airline, railroad, and less-than-truckload (LTL) operations—industries where balancing thousands of moving parts in real time is essential. Now, that same level of intelligence and precision has been applied to the truckload world.

By integrating with a carrier's TMS, ELD, load boards, and market rate data, LoadAi powers real-time decision-making across freight sourcing, trip building, assignment, and execution. Planners and dispatchers also gain access to intelligent scorecards and fleet KPIs to evaluate options before committing.

