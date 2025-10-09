Opus 2 acquires Uncover to further accelerate its AI roadmap and strengthen its leadership position in commercial disputes and case strategy

This agreement brings together like-minded companies that deliver AI-enhanced legal technology that transforms how lawyers work and collaborate

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, the global leading software and service provider for disputes and case management, announced the acquisition of Uncover, an award-winning legal AI company. United by a common approach to improving the workflows that empower legal professionals to be more efficient and successful, the organisations join their experience and AI advancements to generate even more value for lawyers.

The acquisition builds upon Opus 2's market-leading role in commercial disputes technology and will drive even more innovation across the range of Opus 2 litigation and arbitration solutions. Case strategy and agentic workflows—case-winning capabilities—are examples of how the acquisition will benefit clients and the legal market.

"We're thrilled to welcome Uncover to Opus 2," said Greg Blackman, CEO at Opus 2. "By combining our strengths, we're poised to set a new standard for AI across the dispute lifecycle, delivering intuitive, innovative solutions that empower lawyers to excel and win cases."

"In joining with Opus 2, we're able to continue pursuing our mission to help lawyers be lawyers again—more productive, more insightful, and better equipped to thrive in the future," said Caroline Zand-Korteweg, co-founder and co-CEO of Uncover. "Together, we will accelerate the pace of innovation and keep our clients ahead in a rapidly evolving legal market."

"From our earliest conversations, it was clear that Opus 2 shares our commitment to innovation, client service, security, and company culture," said Ingrid van de Pol-Mensing, co-founder and co-CEO of Uncover. "We're proud to move forward into our next chapter with them."

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible.

About Uncover

Uncover delivers AI-powered legal technology for law firms and in-house legal teams, transforming how professionals manage, analyse, and collaborate on complex cases. The platform leverages advanced large language models. Uncover's multi-model engine surfaces insights and cross-references documents in context, much like a trained associate would, to ensure performance and reliability. In addition, Uncover automates document organisation, generates timelines, summarises key information, and provides intelligent search and case assistance—all features that are built around how lawyers approach litigation. Uncover reduces the cognitive load of managing complex cases without removing the lawyers' role in making decisions.

