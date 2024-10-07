Opus 2 adds UAE office, strengthening position as legal industry leader

"In recent years, we've seen rapid growth in dispute resolution in the Middle East. We're honoured to expand our presence in the region and excited to support and invest in its continued success," said Oliver McClintock, Opus 2's Chief Commercial Officer. Post this

"The UAE office addition underscores our dedication to delivering transformative solutions to the global legal industry," said Oliver McClintock, Opus 2's Chief Commercial Officer. "In recent years, we've seen rapid growth in dispute resolution in the Middle East. We're honoured to expand our presence in the region and excited to support and invest in its continued success."

"Dubai is a city built on vision and we have a vision to establish DIAC (Dubai International Arbitration Centre) as one of the world's leading arbitral institutions – with high standards and a sharp focus on service; trusted for predictable, cost-effective, and efficient arbitration and ADR solutions; and a reputation for independent and impartial thought leadership and innovation," said Jehad Kazim, Executive Director of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre. "The launch of innovative legal technology providers like Opus 2 in the UAE supports this vision and enhances our ability to offer world-class arbitration and ADR solutions."

As the global leader in litigation and arbitration, Opus 2's expansion in the Middle East closely follows their opening of an office in Hong Kong, joining existing locations including Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States, setting the standard for dispute resolution worldwide.

ABOUT OPUS 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct dispute resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. Learn more at opus2.com.

