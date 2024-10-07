Opus 2 adds UAE office, strengthening position as legal industry leader

Award-winning legal technology provider invests in Middle East region growth
LONDON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, the leading provider of integrated software and services for dispute resolution, today announced the opening of its new office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This expansion marks a significant step in the company's strategic global growth plan.
Having served the Middle East since 2018, the move establishes a permanent presence and further enables the company to meet the increasing demand for advanced hearing solutions. Centrally located, the office is well positioned to deliver solutions to multiple arbitral seats across the entire region.
"The UAE office addition underscores our dedication to delivering transformative solutions to the global legal industry," said Oliver McClintock, Opus 2's Chief Commercial Officer. "In recent years, we've seen rapid growth in dispute resolution in the Middle East. We're honoured to expand our presence in the region and excited to support and invest in its continued success."
"Dubai is a city built on vision and we have a vision to establish DIAC (Dubai International Arbitration Centre) as one of the world's leading arbitral institutions – with high standards and a sharp focus on service; trusted for predictable, cost-effective, and efficient arbitration and ADR solutions; and a reputation for independent and impartial thought leadership and innovation," said Jehad Kazim, Executive Director of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre. "The launch of innovative legal technology providers like Opus 2 in the UAE supports this vision and enhances our ability to offer world-class arbitration and ADR solutions."
As the global leader in litigation and arbitration, Opus 2's expansion in the Middle East closely follows their opening of an office in Hong Kong, joining existing locations including Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States, setting the standard for dispute resolution worldwide.
ABOUT OPUS 2
For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct dispute resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. Learn more at opus2.com.
Media Contact
Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707, [email protected], www.opus2.com
SOURCE Opus 2
Share this article