Opus 2 announces addition of Tiama Hanson-Drury as Chief Product and Technology Officer

"I'm thrilled to join Opus 2 and serve our clients and the legal community," Hanson-Drury said. "Opus 2's reputation for excellence, connection with clients, and strong foundation offer a remarkable opportunity to shape the future of legal. I'm excited to be a part of it and empower our clients to focus on the most rewarding, valuable elements of their work."

Hanson-Drury will head Opus 2's global product and technology organisation, playing a key role in the company's product advisory board and client advisory board. These programmes will connect Opus 2's leadership team with clients, offering them the opportunity to directly influence market strategy, product design, and future development. Hanson-Drury will work closely with long-time company leaders Robert Cannon, who will step into the role of principal engineer, and Raymond Bentinck, who will assume a product leadership role for hearings and arbitral institutions. The move brings together deep institutional knowledge, proven technical expertise, and execution excellence that will accelerate Opus 2's continued growth.

"Tiama's experience in both high-growth start-ups and enterprise businesses, paired with her strategic approach and results-focused mindset, makes her the perfect fit for Opus 2," said Greg Blackman, CEO at Opus 2. "Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue investing in AI, advancing our platform, and pursuing our vision."

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the AI-enhanced collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. Learn more at opus2.com.

