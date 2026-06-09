Opus 2 announces AI innovation for litigation and arbitration hearings, further transforming the commercial disputes lifecycle

The company's AI-assisted technology identifies insights from live testimony, empowers dynamic case strategy during hearings, and supports transcript delivery in real time

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, a leading legal technology provider, announced that the company is significantly expanding its AI technologies deeper into litigation and arbitration hearings, empowering law firms to improve client service delivery at all stages of a matter, including at the hearing.

In addition to providing legal teams with in-the-moment insights that they can immediately act on throughout a proceeding, the advancement also delivers AI-enhanced efficiency and intelligence into the industry's leading technological infrastructure for conducting in-person, remote, and hybrid hearings.

From client instruction until a matter is resolved, the most successful commercial dispute teams leverage Opus 2's AI-enabled platform to collaboratively develop case strategies, prepare for proceedings, and orchestrate hearings.

With 98 percent of the Am Law 50 and 96 percent of the Global 50 firms leveraging the company's platform for their most critical, collaborative litigation and arbitration work, Opus 2 is singularly capable of handling the complexity of bringing AI into hearings.

"Our platform is like a case headquarters that has served as the trusted technology hub for the most consequential cases across the world for almost two decades," said Greg Blackman, CEO of Opus 2. "Having delivered more than 1,100 litigation and arbitration hearings in 33 countries just last year, and working on thousands of other matters that didn't make their way to a hearing, we're in a truly unique position to lead the way in incorporating meaningful AI innovation throughout the dispute lifecycle."

Legal teams can prepare for all their cases in Opus 2, building compelling case strategies, collaborating with clients, readying witnesses and experts, ensuring timetables are met, tracking legal and factual issues they need to prove or rebut, organising evidence, and more. Advanced generative, retrieval, and agentic AI capabilities drive efficiency and excellence into these and other legal workflows.

If a case doesn't settle and moves to a hearing, that strategic work is readily available as firms transition to Opus 2's industry-leading multiparty solution. This is where a legal team's independent workspace comes together with the case's digital evidence bundle, the ability to present it electronically, and the live transcription of proceedings.

Having all that critical, connected, and contextualised data in a single platform provides a distinct advantage when it comes to improving the outcomes of hearings using AI. Consequently, Opus 2 has developed the following AI enhancements that are currently being previewed and rigorously tested by clients for use in litigation hearings and international arbitration hearings:

Live transcription

Throughout a hearing, the company's AI-enabled, real-time transcription offering combines Opus 2's market-leading speech-to-text (STT) AI with experienced editors to deliver fast, accurate transcripts to all parties, wherever they're located.

Testimony insights

As testimony is being transcribed in real time, Opus 2 AI generates insights like inconsistencies by comparing the live evidence being presented with all the documents in the hearing bundle.

Evidence review

Independent of the insights generated for all parties, dispute teams can develop their own AI prompts to query the live evidence, electronic bundle, or other sources of information to assist their client's case.

Strategy development

Augmenting case strategy at every stage—before, during, and after hearings—Opus 2's AI enables legal teams to develop timelines, interrogate evidence, surface issues, connect facts across the record, and more.

Hearing summarisation

At the end of every day of testimony, dispute teams can use Opus 2's AI to summarise the transcript—replacing current manual efforts and delivering quick insights they can use to inform the next day's approach.

"I wish this technology would have been available when I was a practicing lawyer," said Charlie Harrel, COO of Opus 2. "Our company's thoughtful approach to AI has centred on giving lawyers and legal teams tools that deliver meaningful value at the moments that really matter. Having started this with our case management tools, it is exciting to extend this capability into the hearing itself.

"Regardless of how much you prepare, there are always surprises in the hearing room," continued Harrel. "These capabilities will give our clients every advantage in dynamically responding to those critical moments. Moments that can ultimately decide the outcome of the dispute."

Built in collaboration with law firms, the AI advancements currently are in beta testing with clients and will be released to additional clients later this summer. Also, responding to client demand, Opus 2 is launching an AI certification programme for clients seeking to have their teams "trained" on thoughtful and ethical use of AI, best practice prompting skills, and how to best leverage AI workflows.

About Opus 2

Founded in 2008, Opus 2 develops award-winning, AI-enabled software that solves the most pressing problems facing the practice of law. The company's best-in-class solutions are essential to the commercial disputes ecosystem and trusted by the world's most successful law firms for their critical matters. Those solutions are built on a flexible, powerful platform that helps firms create intelligent legal solutions that win business, deepen client engagement, and simplify workflows firmwide.

For more information, visit the Opus 2 website.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected], https://www.opus2.com

SOURCE Opus 2