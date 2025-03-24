Opus 2 announces AI Workbench to transform case management, strategy, and analysis

AI advancement empowers lawyers and litigation teams to reduce their workload, gain every advantage, and master the facts when working across sets of case documents

LONDON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, leading legal software and services provider Opus 2 announced the company's spring product release and AI Workbench, which is seamlessly built into its award-winning legal case management software, Opus 2 Cases.

AI Workbench empowers lawyers and litigation teams to quickly develop case strategy using generative AI to analyse, summarise, and query sets of multiple case documents. Legal professionals also can chat with AI to quickly uncover deeper insights and organise relevant facts and details to shape strategy faster.

"Working closely with clients, our goal was to create an intuitive, AI-driven workspace where legal professionals can find evidence, build arguments, and extract insights from sets of case documents with unprecedented speed and accuracy," said Liza Pestillos-Ocat, Senior Vice President of Global Client Success at Opus 2. "AI Workbench does just that, seamlessly connecting the powerful capabilities of our award-winning case management software with the productivity benefits of generative AI."

AI Workbench expands on Opus 2's well-received first phase of AI technology launched last year. While Opus 2 Cases has always empowered firms to be more collaborative, efficient, and successful, AI Workbench elevates the case management, strategy, analysis, and preparation solution to a new level—applying generative AI functionality where it is most valuable for lawyers and litigation teams.

"The response to our latest innovations has been incredible, fueling our momentum and expanding our reach across the disputes landscape," said Greg Blackman, CEO at Opus 2. "With each new offering, we're redefining how legal professionals approach large and small cases, setting new standards for efficiency and collaboration."

AI Workbench helps litigation teams process large amounts of information quickly, sense-check their case strategy, and improve decision-making. When users open AI Workbench, they get a complete view of the people, events, organisations, and legal topics contained inside a set of case documents. They can review sourced AI summaries of each and connect the relevant facts to their chronology, witness list, and other case management workflows already within Opus 2. Users also can chat with the query tool in AI workbench using everyday language to get deeper insights from the content inside the set of case documents, revealing crucial details, patterns, conclusions, and more.

Dozens of leading law firms who are clients participated in testing and iterating on the company's AI offerings, including AI Workbench. Several clients also compared it with other legal-focused AI tools in the market, preferring Opus 2's results and approach.

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP, longtime user of Opus 2, has implemented Opus 2's advanced AI technology that automatically generates multiple types of summaries of deposition transcripts and documents and enables generative AI querying.

"This game-changing innovation significantly enhances the speed and efficiency of digesting deposition transcripts, making the process more cost-effective and efficient compared to traditional human summaries," said Florinda Baldridge, Director, Global eDiscovery Services at Norton Rose Fulbright, "Our clients will benefit from quicker insights and streamlined workflows, reinforcing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions."

The spring release includes numerous developments including updates to transcript management workflows, enhanced exports, and user interface improvements.

AI Workbench is a major step forward in the company's ongoing work to ensure AI is adding value to litigators throughout the case lifecycle. In looking at use cases for AI throughout the litigation lifecycle, Opus 2 has published, Harnessing AI for legal case strategy: Essential tips for litigation teams which features 20 ways to use AI for litigation.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the AI-enhanced collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. Learn more at opus2.com.

