Opus 2 appoints chief revenue officer to drive growth and expansion

At Opus 2 Carter will leverage his expertise to drive growth in the North American and global legal market as the company continues to create and deliver market-leading legal software and services solutions. As CRO, he will be responsible for leading the global client and sales teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Will to the Opus 2 team," said Greg Blackman, chief executive officer of Opus 2. "His successful track record of driving business growth, combined with his experience in the legal technology landscape, makes him the perfect fit to lead our global revenue function. Will's strategic perspective and collaborative approach align with our company culture and will further strengthen our executive leadership team."

Serving 100 percent of the top 50 international firms and 88 of the AmLaw 100, Opus 2's commitment to expansion – particularly in the North American market – is reflected not only in the addition of Carter, but in its 2023 addition of two U.S.-based executives, CEO Greg Blackman and Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Beau Wysong.

"I am honored to join the exceptional Opus 2 team at such an exciting time in the company's growth journey," said Carter, "I am looking forward to bringing the innovation and value Opus 2 is known for to the world's leading law firms while continuing to provide exceptional value to our existing clients."

ABOUT OPUS 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. Learn more at opus2.com.

