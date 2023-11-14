Opus 2 Appoints Experienced, Growth-Focused Marketing Executive to Leadership Team

Legal Tech Veteran Beau Wysong to Expand U.S. Presence and Global Market Share
LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, a leading provider of legal software, announced today that the company has hired Beau Wysong to accelerate the company's reach internationally, with an emphasis on U.S. growth. Wysong joins Opus 2 as senior vice president of global marketing.
Wysong has a proven track record of building teams and leading successful go-to-market strategies for high-growth SaaS, legal tech and B2B software companies. His two decades of marketing and sales executive experience includes a distinctive tenure at HighQ, which Thomson Reuters acquired in 2019, and Responsive, the leader in strategic response management.
"We're excited to leverage Beau's experience leading global B2B SaaS marketing teams in companies at different stages of growth, ranging from startups to publicly traded businesses," said Charlie Harrel, Opus 2's chief operating officer. "I am confident his leadership will make a huge impact as we prepare for rapid growth in the United States and the more than 90 international legal markets we serve."
Leading the company's global marketing team, Wysong oversees the integrated marketing efforts for Opus 2 software and services. The company's award-winning solution helps law firms and corporate legal teams be more agile and connected while preparing for and managing cases, transactions, investigations, hearings, arbitrations and more.
Wysong joins at an important point in the trajectory of Opus 2. Founded in London in 2008, the company now serves 100 percent of the top 50 international firms and 88 of the AmLaw 100. Opus 2 seeks to further increase its market share throughout the legal sector; to that end, Wysong, based in Kansas City, will expand the marketing team to advance awareness and adoption in the U.S. and worldwide.
"Opus 2 has such an impressive track record of helping the world's largest, most reputable law firms to deliver better value, service and customer experience to their clients," said Wysong. "And where the company's heading – vision, innovation and market opportunity – it's incredibly inspiring. I'm excited to join the team as we take the next step and drive new levels of growth in the United States and internationally."
About Opus 2
For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms and used in thousands of legal proceedings around the world. Transforming how lawyers work on matters, Opus 2 eliminates inefficiencies and connects legal teams with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The team also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct dispute resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. For more information, visit www.opus2.com.
Media Contact
Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9136459410, [email protected], www.opus2.com
SOURCE Opus 2
