Opus 2 Cases Wins American Business Awards Gold Medal for Best Legal Solution

"It's an honor to win this Gold Medal in recognition of our work to continually increase the value Opus 2 Cases delivers to our clients," said Greg Blackman, Opus 2 CEO. "As a long-time leader in designing solutions that transform the dispute lifecycle, our experience and client-centric approach to integrating AI set us apart. By enhancing our already powerful offering with unique, context-aware AI capabilities, we're able to deliver the most meaningful, relevant intelligence where and when it's most important."

The American Business Awards, nicknamed the Stevie® Awards, are the premier business awards program in the United States and received more than 3,600 nominations this year. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Founded in London in 2008, Opus 2 serves 100 percent of the top 50 international firms and 88 of the AmLaw 100. In addition to this victory, Opus 2 Cases recently won the CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution and was named Overall Case Management Platform of the Year in the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. In addition, Opus 2 Cases was recently named a finalist in the in the ILTA Distinguished Peer Awards for Solution Provider of the Year and the Trailblazer Award and was shortlisted for Excellence in Litigation Technology in the European Legal Innovation & Technology Awards and for Best Technology Product in The Lawyer Awards. Opus 2 was also a finalist in last year's Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible.

