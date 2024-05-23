Opus 2 Cases Wins Best Legal Solution in Annual CODiE Awards

"It's an honor to be recognized by SIIA for the dedication and hard work of our team that's delivered on this mission. We'd like to thank the judges as well as our outstanding clients," Opus 2 CEO Greg Blackman said. Post this

The CODiE Awards, presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), is the only peer-reviewed program that recognizes the most innovative business technology products around the world. Nominees are judged by an expert panel, whose evaluations determine the finalists in each category. SIIA members vote on the finalists, and scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Opus 2 Cases finished above four other finalists for the Best Legal Solution honor.

"Our mission is to design, develop, and deliver industry-leading legal solutions that transform the way litigation teams work," Opus 2 CEO Greg Blackman said. "It's an honor to be recognized by SIIA for the dedication and hard work of our team that's delivered on this mission. We'd like to thank the judges as well as our outstanding clients."

Founded in London in 2008, Opus 2 serves 100 percent of the top 50 international firms and 88 of the AmLaw 100.

"The recipients of the 2024 Business Technology CODiE Awards continue to uphold the prestigious tradition of the CODiEs by distinguishing the most effective and influential applications, services, and products in the business technology sector," said Chris Mohr, President of SIIA.

The CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution is the latest honor Opus 2 Cases has received in the past year. Cases won Overall Case Management Platform of the Year in the 2023 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards and received a Global Tech Award for Legal Technology. In addition, the solution was honored in this year's American Business Awards with a Bronze Stevie Award and was shortlisted for Best Cloud Business or Analytics Solution in the Cloud Awards.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible.

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected], https://www.opus2.com/

