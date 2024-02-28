Opus 2 earns gold medal from EcoVadis for sustainability performance

"It's an honor to receive the EcoVadis Gold medal as a result of our consistent commitment to sustainability. Not only do we prioritize improving sustainability as one of our core company values, but we're proud to design and build solutions that empower law firms to do the same." Post this

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates policies, actions, and results for each of the four themes, noting Opus 2's strengths including employee education and training programs, reduction of waste and energy consumption, and thorough reporting of both Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

Greg Blackman, Opus 2 CEO, said, "It's an honor to receive the EcoVadis Gold medal as a result of our consistent commitment to sustainability. Not only do we prioritize improving sustainability as one of our core company values, but we're proud to design and build solutions that empower law firms to do the same. From enabling virtual collaboration to creating digital processes that cut down on paper use, it all makes a difference. I'm excited to continue this work, and I'm proud of the entire Opus 2 team that made this recognition possible."

ABOUT OPUS 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. Learn more at opus2.com.

ABOUT ECOVADIS

EcoVadis is the world's largest and most trusted sustainability rating business, advising tens of thousands of companies on how well they meet ESG goals. With over 1,700 members of staff, EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200+ purchasing categories and 180+ countries.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707, [email protected], www.opus2.com

SOURCE Opus 2