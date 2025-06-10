Opus 2 Emerges as Top AI Solution for Litigation Management According to Knowledge and Innovation Leaders at the Largest and Most Innovative Law Firms

"[K]nowledge and innovation leaders are investing in AI across a wide range of valuable use cases, including litigation management—where Opus 2 is the most used solution," said Oz Benamram, Founder of SKILLS. Post this

"In a rapidly evolving legal landscape, the SKILLS Legal AI Use Cases survey report is aimed to show how leading law firms are actually using AI," said Oz Benamram, Founder of SKILLS. "The results show that knowledge and innovation leaders are investing in AI across a wide range of valuable use cases, including litigation management—where Opus 2 is the most used solution."

Opus 2 Cases, an award-winning, AI-enhanced case management solution, empowers legal teams to build winning case strategies more effectively. Trusted by leading litigation teams around the world, the platform centralizes the litigation lifecycle and augments existing workflows with AI to surface key insights and reduce administrative work, enhancing case chronologies, transcript management, document analysis, bundling, witness profiles, and more.

Users can leverage AI to summarize documents, structure data, and extract key information like people, organizations, themes, locations, and events, allowing them to work smarter and more efficiently. Opus 2 Cases ensures that lawyers and litigation professionals remain in control, using AI to enhance—not replace—their expertise.

The AI-enhanced Opus 2 Cases platform was recently named Solution Provider of the Year by International Legal Technology Association (ILTA), won a Gold Medal in the American Business Awards, known as the Stevie® Awards, for Best Legal Solution, and won the CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution. In addition, the platform was recently shortlisted for Excellence in Litigation Technology in the European Legal Innovation & Technology Awards and for Best Technology Product in The Lawyer Awards. Opus 2 was also a finalist in last year's Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards.

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible.

