Opus 2 empowers law firms to extend innovation beyond disputes with its adaptable, AI-enabled software platform

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, leading legal software and services provider Opus 2 announced that the company's AI-enabled intelligent legal solution platform, which underpins its award-winning litigation and arbitration offerings, is available to law firms who want to extend the software's value beyond use cases for commercial disputes.

Combining structured data worksheets, online collaboration portals, data-driven dashboards, and other tools—including AI and integrations—legal professionals can quickly design solutions using Opus 2's platform to help win new business, improve client relationships, and simplify workflows. Examples include workspaces, trackers, hubs, playbooks, toolkits, checklists, and more for matters, clients, deals, and engagements in areas like client collaboration and legal service delivery, in addition to commercial disputes.

"Showing clients exactly how your firm can deliver more value and manage matters better using technology gives you a distinct advantage. Innovation isn't just a tool, it's a differentiator," said Greg Blackman, CEO of Opus 2. "Our most innovative customers have already proven the value of our platform, demonstrating what's possible when you combine modern, adaptable software capabilities with creative, collaborative legal professionals."

Opus 2's platform is the foundation of well-established solutions that have helped legal professionals manage, collaborate on, and prepare for complex, high-stakes cases for almost two decades—and are continually put to the test in thousands of proceedings annually.

In addition to leveraging prebuilt, AI-enabled case management, case preparation, and case strategy capabilities from those solutions, legal teams can use the adaptable software building blocks that Opus 2's platform provides to solve other challenges across the firm.

"Close customer relationships have driven our platform initiative forward—from providing invaluable feedback and insights to pushing the boundaries of what's possible," said Beau Wysong, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Opus 2. "Rooted in true partnership, law firms who invest in the Opus 2 platform not only get access to award-winning technology, they're able to influence the next generation of legal innovation."

Leading firms like Dorsey & Whitney, Norton Rose Fulbright, and BakerHostetler are a few of the partners that have been instrumental in helping Opus 2 shape its platform's flexibility, capability, and extensibility.

Dorsey & Whitney, an international law firm that has received numerous national rankings for excellence in the legal industry, is an outstanding model of an innovation-driven organization that uses tools like Opus 2 to help earn new business and increase revenue outside of litigation.

Case in point, Dorsey's M&A team was working with an existing client who needed a deal room and the client was looking at several options. Rather than send over a static data sheet, the team presented a live demo of the AI-enabled Dorsey Virtual Data Room solution built with Opus 2's platform. The impact was immediate.

Caroline Sweeney, Chief Knowledge & Innovation Officer at Dorsey & Whitney, described the interaction, saying, "We showed them the AI functionality, and right there on the phone the client said, 'OK, we're going to use you guys.' This was a clear opportunity to support their team and deliver immediate value."

Similarly, internationally acclaimed Norton Rose Fulbright has had significant success leveraging the platform's AI. After using it to accelerate the analysis of expert reports and transcripts for a particular matter, the firm's innovation team received overwhelmingly positive feedback on the quality of the AI from all stakeholders. That type of success—using Opus 2's platform to deliver innovation to external and internal clients—started with the very first project.

In addition to regularly using Opus 2's AI capabilities, Norton Rose Fulbright has further integrated the platform to support enhanced client collaboration. "We partnered with Opus 2 to deliver a customized client portal that centralizes critical case materials, an events calendar, and visual insights across active and closed matters," said Christy Bentz, Chief Client Value and Innovation Officer at Norton Rose Fulbright. "The solution exceeded client expectations—driving a request for a second portal—and further strengthened the firm's ability to deliver high‑impact, client‑centric innovation."

As Senior Director of Litigation Services at BakerHostetler, James Bekier is also focused on leveraging new ideas and technologies to find creative, adaptable solutions that drive clear ROI for the firm. While Opus 2's platform helps him accomplish that across their 400-lawyer-strong Litigation Practice Group, the firm also has used Opus 2 to design repeatable, valuable legal services offerings that drive business for other groups.

For Bekier, the platform's impact goes beyond efficiency. It adapts to the complexity of high stakes matters while enabling scalable innovation across the firm, which is widely recognised for its forward-thinking approach.

"The true value of Opus 2 lies in its versatility," says Bekier. "It provides the creative 'elbow room' required for complex matters, offering a level of sophisticated flexibility that enables us to build bespoke workflows and drive efficiencies that other tools simply cannot match."

