Opus 2 expands AI capabilities in autumn release, further modernising the litigation and arbitration lifecycle

Enhancements drive innovation, accelerate information access, and deliver unmatched client value for legal teams with AI-assisted document summarisation and analysis during hearings, Microsoft Office integration, and high-impact transcript management updates

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, a leading legal software and services provider, today announced an exciting expansion of its AI capabilities as part of its autumn release. These advancements underscore the company's commitment to modernising the lifecycle of commercial disputes and enhancing the efficiency of legal teams worldwide as they resolve their litigation and arbitration cases.

"For years, we've been at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions to streamline litigation and arbitration processes," said Greg Blackman, Opus 2 CEO. "Our latest AI capabilities that support legal teams during hearings are a natural evolution, enabling us to continue setting the standard for legal technology and empowering lawyers to achieve faster, more informed case analysis and preparation."

"From early case assessment through appeal, our solutions are known for helping legal teams make sense of increasingly complex matters," said Charlie Harrel, Opus 2 COO. "With the addition of AI right where lawyers are working, we are excited to help drive client value."

Known for its collaborative, award-winning technology used in thousands of legal proceedings worldwide, Opus 2 has made targeted high-impact improvements to several of its offerings.

Advancing litigation and arbitration with integrated AI-driven innovation

Over the last 15 years, Opus 2 has built a reputation leading the way in digitising much of the hearings process through its multiparty software and services. The company has taken another step forward in adding AI to its hearings solution. With the launch of AI summarisation and query tools for Opus 2 Hearings, lawyers and other members of a litigation team can sense-check their command of the facts and efficiently keep stakeholders informed about proceedings. By instantly generating AI summaries of daily transcripts, witness statements, and other documents inside their private workspace—while also diving deeper into content by asking AI questions about a particular document—lawyers can quickly surface key information, stay ahead of analysis, and augment case strategy.

Opus 2 has seen legal professionals' enthusiasm for bringing AI right into their workflows with the previous release of AI for Opus 2 Cases. Showcased at both ILTACON and Relativity Fest, the team has received positive feedback on how easily AI analysis can be used for case strategy within the platform.

Streamlining workflows with Microsoft Office integration

In a further move to modernise how legal teams work, Opus 2 has integrated Microsoft Office into its Opus 2 Cases solution, enabling users to draft and analyse Microsoft documents while remaining within the platform. This streamlined workflow empowers legal professionals to stay focused on high-value tasks while maintaining version control and document integrity in one unified space.

Continually upgrading its market-leading transcript management

Opus 2 continues to evolve trial preparation with its market-leading transcript management system by offering more features that automate traditionally manual tasks. Key enhancements include automatically adding captions to synced video, which shortens the process of getting deposition video evidence ready for trial. Consistently adding "quality of life" upgrades to transcript management, the company added linking and import/export updates. In particular, automating links within highlighted text greatly speeds up the process of getting testimony and related exhibits ready to be introduced at trial.

Supporting an innovative suite used in high-stakes arbitration

Opus 2 has partnered with the International Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC) to create the IDRC Opus 2 Suite in London, a state-of-the-art venue for arbitrations and mediations. Recently, IDRC Opus 2 Suite has emerged as a go-to venue for the most important London-based arbitrations. Offering an unparalleled experience for complex cases, the space provides seamless integration of remote and in-person participation. By combining Opus 2's industry-leading hearings technology with the IDRC's prestigious venue, the suite sets a new benchmark for efficiency, collaboration, and clarity in dispute resolution.

Providing global leadership in legal technology

These product enhancements follow a series of significant milestones for Opus 2, including the launch of SIAC Gateway in collaboration with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) and the opening of new offices in the Middle East, Hong Kong, and Kansas City (USA) expanding the company's global reach.

Meet with the Opus 2 team at one of the many global events they will be participating in during the next few months. In particular, the company has assembled an expert panel to discuss AI's impact on litigation teams in an upcoming webinar hosted with Lexology.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. Learn more at opus2.com.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected]

SOURCE Opus 2