Opus 2 expands European presence to meet growing demand for its leading litigation and arbitration solutions and AI innovation

New strategic investments reinforce Opus 2's position as the most trusted technology provider for Europe's most innovative law firms and arbitral institutions.

LONDON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, a leading legal software and services provider, today highlighted continued momentum across Europe driven by personnel additions and market investments in Amsterdam and Paris, an expanding continental client base, growing regional demand for digital hearings, and recently announced AI innovation throughout the commercial disputes lifecycle.

Already well established with 40 of the FT (Financial Times) top 50 innovative law firms in Europe trusting Opus 2 solutions, the company's latest investments follow a year of increased demand for its AI-enabled software platform.

Supporting firms throughout every case, Opus 2 serves as the collaborative "hub" for disputes teams as they work—from assessing the merits, developing strategy, and preparing for trial through creating the bundle, presenting evidence, providing a real-time transcript, and conducting an in-person, virtual, or hybrid hearing. Last year alone, Opus 2 delivered more than 1,100 hearings across 33 countries and tripled its subscription revenue in the European market.

"Our momentum in the European market is driven by strong demand for proven case preparation and hearings solutions that adapt to the requirements of each dispute, including delivering some of the most complex international arbitrations in the world," said Will Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Opus 2. "Building upon our existing investments with the new office and strategic leadership hires, who combine deep legal expertise with a genuine understanding of how disputes practitioners work, reflects our commitment to partnering with the European disputes community."

Opus 2's recent investments and achievements in Europe include:

Expanded European presence

Following the acquisition of AI company Uncover in late 2025, Opus 2 opened a new office location in Amsterdam where co-founder Caroline Zand-Korteweg now serves as Opus 2's Director of AI and Market Development, Europe. Zand-Korteweg leverages her extensive background in litigation and AI to lead innovation and growth strategy in Europe.

In addition, Opus 2 welcomed Nailah Eddoo as Market Development Manager, Europe, based in Paris and formerly of Stephenson Harwood LLP. The move positions the company to better serve the evolving needs of leading European firms.

Leading AI innovation

Extending the power of Opus 2's award-winning AI, the company recently announced the significant expansion of new AI capabilities into litigation and arbitration proceedings. Already the most used AI software for litigation management, legal teams can leverage Opus 2's AI at their hearing to surface insights from real-time testimony, analyse evidence while it is presented, and adapt their case strategy as proceedings develop—empowering them to act with greater speed and confidence.

Creating a connected disputes ecosystem

Opus 2 continues to play an active role in supporting the litigation and arbitration community in Europe. With solutions designed for law firms, chambers, and arbitral institutions, Opus 2 creates an ecosystem that streamlines disputes from instruction to resolution. The company has recently been recognised for its work by the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards for Innovation in Arbitration Technology, the European Legal Innovation & Technology Awards for Excellence in Litigation Technology, and the ILTA Distinguished Peer Awards for Solution Provider of the Year, among others.

About Opus 2

Founded in 2008, Opus 2 develops award-winning, AI-enabled software that solves the most pressing problems facing the practice of law. The company's best-in-class solutions are essential to the commercial disputes ecosystem and trusted by the world's most successful law firms for their critical matters. Those solutions are built on a flexible, powerful platform that helps firms create intelligent legal solutions that win business, deepen client engagement, and simplify workflows firmwide. For more information, visit the Opus 2 website.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected], https://www.opus2.com

SOURCE Opus 2