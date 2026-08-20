Opus 2 Ingenuity™ delivers the next AI advantage to the legal industry: better AI outcomes from less AI effort

Company's agentic AI framework helps law firms uncover deeper insights, develop stronger strategies, and deliver higher-quality work product with AI more efficiently

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, leading legal software and services provider Opus 2 introduces Opus 2 Ingenuity™, the company's agentic AI framework. Ingenuity runs on the millions of insights generated in the Opus 2 platform—matter intelligence—supplying its multiple layers of AI with a superior foundation for understanding, surfacing, creating, and acting on the intelligence.

In addition to retrieval and generative AI layers, Opus 2 Ingenuity includes separate layers of specialist AI agents that are applied underneath and on top of a matter record (structured data layer), keeping every case accurate by construction and every team reasoning from the truth.

"We believe the next era of innovation and advantage will be defined by matter intelligence. That's because we've already seen the results of it in action as Opus 2 Ingenuity™ is actively being used by the world's most successful firms, for their most consequential cases—even inside the courtroom," said Greg Blackman, CEO of Opus 2. "AI is only as effective as the information it can understand. Ingenuity unlocks AI through a deeper understanding of the insights inside our platform—delivering productivity, cost-efficiency, quality, security, and other valuable benefits across any law firm."

The matter intelligence powering Ingenuity results in higher quality AI outputs that are more accurate. Also, AI-driven work is more dependable, risks associated with unsupported conclusions are reduced, teams spend more time on strategy and less time on validation, and AI compute is balanced far more efficiently, potentially lowering costs. These outcomes are key factors in law firms adopting and benefiting from Opus 2—listed on SKILLS.law as the most-used AI software for litigation management.

Within the Opus 2 platform, every member of a legal team collaborates throughout the lifecycle of every matter—creating case strategy, organising evidence, managing deadlines, preparing filings, tracking progress, and delivering work to clients. In addition to leveraging how legal professionals navigate workflows, link materials, generate facts, build work product, and complete tasks; Ingenuity understands the context and relationships between evidence, witnesses, events, facts, issues, and other valuable matter data.

"Opus 2 Ingenuity™ ensures that the data structure we've finessed over years can be leveraged fully in an AI-first world," said Tiama Hanson-Drury, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Opus 2. "Empowering teams to build durable insights across the lifecycle of a matter increases the likelihood of winning outcomes in a repeatable and scalable way and allows our unique agentic technology to drive real value."

So instead of relying on a temporary set of documents as the source for AI to support the efforts of a few people, Ingenuity starts with insights that are generated by the entire legal team as they work with the most matter-relevant documents throughout every phase of the matter—even if that's a decade or more. That's the case for every matter across the firm as they use Opus 2 as a hub for managing and understanding the state of those matters at any point in time.

Because the platform has been trusted by 98% of the Am Law 50 and 96% of the top 50 global firms, the company was able to leverage historical usage insights to design Ingenuity, ensuring the right AI is used for the right job and maintaining durable value from client instruction to resolution, however long that takes. Spread across the more than 1,800+ matters per month being worked on collectively in the Opus 2 platform, this translates into more than 10 million insights per month that informs Ingenuity.

"With most of the world's top law firms using Opus 2, clients increasingly tell us they don't want to send a case team into an engagement without it. Eighteen years building with elite litigation teams has taught us that ingenious use of AI requires discipline—deploying the right type of AI for each task, preserving relationships between content, and ensuring every output becomes a durable asset the whole team can build on," said Hanson-Drury. "When every conclusion traces back to evidence and every piece of work stays organised all the way through trial, AI stops being a productivity tool and starts being a competitive advantage. That's what we've built into Opus 2 from the ground up."

About Opus 2

Founded in 2008, Opus 2 develops award-winning, AI-enabled software that solves the most pressing problems facing the practice of law. The company's best-in-class solutions are essential to the commercial disputes ecosystem and trusted by the world's most successful law firms for their critical matters. Those solutions are built on a flexible platform powered by its agentic AI framework, Opus 2 Ingenuity™, that helps firms create intelligent legal solutions that win business, deepen client engagement, and simplify workflows firmwide. For more information, visit the Opus 2 website.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected], https://www.opus2.com

SOURCE Opus 2