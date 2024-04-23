Opus 2 introduces AI Labs to fuel innovation in legal case management

"We're committed to building AI capabilities that deliver long-term value and solve real challenges facing legal teams." Post this

AI Labs participants will be the first to see the power of AI-enabled case management. They will explore how AI will be integrated into the Opus 2 platform, using it to summarize documents, extract information, and structure data. As part of the program, legal teams will engage with developers at Opus 2 to provide real-world expertise, process feedback, and use case insights.

"At Legalweek I had the chance to see a demonstration of the Opus 2 generative AI intended integration. I was thrilled to see their approach on how attorneys can leverage generative AI to work with key documents and build their case story," said Caroline Sweeney, Director of Knowledge Management and Innovation at Dorsey. "This is going to be revolutionary, and we are excited to be signed up to work with them as they get ready to roll this functionality out to users."

The Opus 2 approach to AI focuses on delivering solutions that automate lower-value, labor-intensive tasks to help lawyers work smarter and more efficiently. With more than 15 years of experience managing the world's largest and most consequential cases, the addition of AI complements the platform's existing strengths, enhancing its collaborative workflows, data-rich solutions, and secure infrastructure.

AI Labs will include a rigorous examination of Opus 2's AI-driven features, a continual feedback loop from clients, and an expert-driven development process.

"We're fortunate to count the world's leading legal innovators as clients. Over the years, their perspectives, input, and support have been essential to our success," said Raymond Bentinck, Chief Product Officer at Opus 2. "As with all our solutions, we're committed to building AI capabilities that deliver long-term value and solve real challenges facing legal teams. We're excited that AI Labs gives us the opportunity to partner with our clients again as we continue to design, develop, and deliver industry-leading solutions."

Opus 2 clients can register their interest in AI Labs with their account manager.

