Opus 2 once again selected as Best Places to Work honoree by the Kansas City Business Journal

Recognition of the growing Kansas City team reflects the leading legal technology company's people-focused values and collaborative culture

KANSAS CITY, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, a leading legal technology provider, has been named a 2026 Best Place to Work by the Kansas City Business Journal for the second year in a row. The annual awards celebrate companies in the Kansas City metropolitan area that foster exceptional workplace cultures and employee engagement.

"We're proud of the team we've built here, and we're excited to continue growing and investing in Kansas City," said Beau Wysong, Chief Marketing Officer at Opus 2. "Being recognized as a Best Place to Work again this year is especially meaningful because it's entirely based on employee feedback and reflects the alignment, talent, and energy of our team."

Although headquartered in London, the company has expanded its U.S. presence in recent years, adding marketing, sales, operations, and client success team members in the Kansas City area.

Opus 2 was recognized in the extra-small category for companies with 10–50 local employees. Nominees were evaluated and ranked based on confidential employee surveys. Employees ranked their employers in areas such as job satisfaction, leadership integrity, and whether the culture supports their health and well-being.

In addition to this victory, Opus 2 recently won Best SaaS Solution for Law and Legal Services in the SaaS Awards, the CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution for the second time in the last three years, and three Gold American Business Awards® for Best Legal Company (Large), Best Legal Solution, and People's Choice for Best Legal Solution. The company was also recognized in the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards and the A.I. Awards.

About Opus 2

Founded in 2008, Opus 2 develops award-winning, AI-enabled software that solves the most pressing problems facing the practice of law. The company's best-in-class solutions are essential to the commercial disputes ecosystem and trusted by the world's most successful law firms for their critical matters. Those solutions are built on a flexible, powerful platform that helps firms create intelligent legal solutions that win business, deepen client engagement, and simplify workflows firmwide. To learn more, visit Opus2.com.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected], https://www.opus2.com

SOURCE Opus 2