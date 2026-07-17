Opus 2 wins Best Legal Solution in the 2026 CODiE Awards

Top recognition in peer-reviewed technology awards reflect Opus 2's continued AI innovation and market leadership

LONDON, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, a leading legal technology provider, has won the CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution for the second time in the last three years. This honor underscores the innovation of the company's continued AI advancements within its intelligent legal solutions platform that underpins its industry-leading litigation and arbitration offerings.

"Opus 2 is honored to be recognised by our peers as we continue to innovate our platform to deliver every advantage to the most innovative law firms and legal professionals across the globe," said Beau Wysong, Opus 2 CMO. "While our customers perpetually prove the value of our platform, this additional validation is a tremendous honour for our team."

Built for the evolving needs of modern legal teams, Opus 2 combines deep legal expertise with secure, AI-enabled technology to help organisations manage complexity, strengthen collaboration, and deliver better outcomes. The company is the clear leader in disputes software, counting 96 percent of the Am Law 50 and 92 percent of the FT's most innovative firms as clients.

Now in its 40th year, the CODiE Awards are the technology industry's most established peer-reviewed recognition program. Finalists are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by hundreds of independent industry experts including business leaders, educators, and subject matter specialists in each product category.

In addition to this victory, Opus 2 recently won three Gold American Business Awards® for Best Legal Company (Large), Best Legal Solution, and People's Choice for Best Legal Solution. The company is also finalist in the 2026 SaaS Awards in the Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services category and was recognised in the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards and the A.I. Awards.

About the CODiE Awards

Since 1986, the CODiE Awards have recognised the companies and products transforming the way the world learns, works, and communicates. The awards span five tracks covering startup technology, developer and AI tools, digital transformation platforms, education technology, and industry-specific solutions. For more information, visit codieawards.com.

About Opus 2

Founded in 2008, Opus 2 develops award-winning, AI-enabled software that solves the most pressing problems facing the practice of law. The company's best-in-class solutions are essential to the commercial disputes ecosystem and trusted by the world's most successful law firms for their critical matters. Those solutions are built on a flexible, powerful platform that helps firms create intelligent legal solutions that win business, deepen client engagement, and simplify workflows firmwide. To learn more, visit Opus2.com.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 913.225.7707, [email protected], https://www.opus2.com/

SOURCE Opus 2