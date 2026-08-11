Opus 2 wins Best SaaS Solution for Law and Legal Services in SaaS Awards

Company's continued AI advancements are honoured alongside leading software-as-a-service products from industries worldwide

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, a leading legal technology provider, has won Best SaaS Solution for Law and Legal Services in the SaaS Awards, the company's fifth award victory in the past five months. These honours recognise the company's continued innovation and AI advancements within its intelligent legal solutions platform that underpins a suite of industry-leading software for legal teams.

"The SaaS Awards recognize solutions that address the real-world needs of professionals, and Opus 2 continues to do sterling work in supporting those involved in litigation and arbitration," said Stephen Backhouse, Lead Judge for the SaaS Awards. "As well as being a system that can sit alongside existing processes, rather than usurping them, which will undoubtedly encourage user adoption, it also addresses two of the major concerns professional users have. Opus 2's use of AI ensures that its outputs can always be traced back to source documentation, while keeping sensitive client data secure, two areas in which it outclasses less specialized, entry-level LLMs."

Built for the evolving needs of modern legal teams, Opus 2 combines deep legal expertise with secure, AI-enabled technology to help organisations manage complexity, strengthen collaboration, and deliver better outcomes. The company is the clear leader in disputes software, counting 96 percent of the Am Law 50 and 92 percent of the FT's most innovative firms as clients.

The SaaS Awards is one of the world's leading recognition programs focused on achievements and innovations for software-as-a-service companies. Judging is conducted by a mix of professionals with technical, business, academic, and marketing expertise.

In addition to this victory, Opus 2 recently won the CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution for the second time in the last three years, and three Gold American Business Awards® for Best Legal Company (Large), Best Legal Solution, and People's Choice for Best Legal Solution. The company was also recognised in the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards and the A.I. Awards.

About the SaaS Awards

Celebrating a decade of distinguishing software excellence since its launch in 2016, The SaaS Awards recognises outstanding levels of innovation and excellence in the software-as-a-service industry: from business process improvement solutions to cutting-edge uses of AI, and both niche and generalized services. For more information, visit cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards.

About Opus 2

Founded in 2008, Opus 2 develops award-winning, AI-enabled software that solves the most pressing problems facing the practice of law. The company's best-in-class solutions are essential to the commercial disputes ecosystem and trusted by the world's most successful law firms for their critical matters. Those solutions are built on a flexible, powerful platform that helps firms create intelligent legal solutions that win business, deepen client engagement, and simplify workflows firmwide. To learn more, visit Opus2.com.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected], https://www.opus2.com

SOURCE Opus 2