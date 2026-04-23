Opus 2 wins two Gold Stevie® Awards for Best Legal Company and Best New Product

The top honors were awarded to the company for innovation and leadership in legal technology.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, a leading legal technology provider, has won two Gold American Business Awards®. The company earned top honors for Best Legal Company (Large) and Best New Product – Legal Solution for Opus 2 Cases.

These awards recognize Opus 2's continued innovation of its AI-enabled intelligent legal solutions platform. Opus 2 recently strengthened its leadership position in the modern dispute ecosystem by delivering significant AI enhancements following the acquisition of AI company Uncover.

Opus 2 Cases is the company's AI-enabled platform for litigation management, designed to bring greater structure and clarity to complex disputes. By centralizing documents, transcripts, and case data within a single environment, Opus 2 Cases enables legal teams to build connected chronologies, collaborate more effectively, and develop stronger case strategies.

"We're extremely proud to win two American Business Awards," said Beau Wysong, Opus 2 CMO. "While our most innovative customers have already proven the value of our platform, this additional validation is a testament to what's possible when you combine AI-enabled adaptable software with creative, collaborative legal professionals."

The American Business Awards, nicknamed the Stevie® Awards, are the premier business awards program in the United States and received more than 3,600 nominations this year. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Winners will be honored June 9 in New York.

In addition to this most recent recognition, Opus 2 recently won the ILTA Distinguished Peer Awards for Solution Provider of the Year, was a finalist in this year's Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards, and was shortlisted in the A.I. Awards and SaaS Awards.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the world's leading law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings globally, Opus 2 enables legal professionals to work more efficiently by connecting people, documents, and data within a collaborative platform. The company also delivers the technology and expertise required to run modern, secure, and seamless dispute resolution proceedings.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected], https://www.opus2.com

SOURCE Opus 2