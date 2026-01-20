Opus 2 winter release accelerates case strategy and preparation workflows following strategic acquisition

The most-used AI software for litigation is delivering rapid innovation with new AI analysis tools incorporated from Uncover.

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, leading legal software and services provider Opus 2 announced its winter release, introducing the first deliverables of a multi-phase integration with recent acquisition Uncover.

In just three months, Opus 2 has incorporated Uncover AI technology into Opus 2 Cases, accelerating how dispute teams analyse case materials, develop strategy, and prepare for trial—while maintaining the security, compliance, and reliability trusted by the world's most successful legal teams.

"Law firms have made their expectations clear. They want to see accelerated AI innovation from the platforms they depend on," said Greg Blackman, CEO of Opus 2. "We're committed to exceeding those expectations. I'm thrilled to share that we're delivering award-winning AI capabilities from Uncover, just a few months after the start of our integration."

"We're redefining what it means for AI to work in litigation, arbitration, and beyond," said Tiama Hanson-Drury, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Opus 2. "Uncover brings speed and intelligence. Opus 2 brings structure and security. Together, they help lawyers move from insight to action—amplifying expertise for better firm and client outcomes."

With this release, firms will be able to access a new suite of Opus 2 AI Assist tools including:

Matter Assist: Ask questions and get answers that support matter-specific analysis, drafting, and structured insights from all data specific to a matter you're working on.

Document Assist: Receive fast, precise Q&A and task-focused outputs from one or more documents, plus pulling key facts into chronological order.

General Assist: Access the latest enterprise version of an all-purpose, leading LLM for handling any non-matter research, drafting, or analysis securely without leaving Opus 2.

Prompt Library and Builder: Use our robust library or create and reuse powerful prompts for consistent, high-quality outputs.

Documents surfaced in Matter Assist or Document Assist can be added to Worksheets and Collections—supporting existing firm workflows and enabling teams to connect documents to issues, events, entities, and evidence. Outputs can also be translated into multiple languages to accommodate multilingual teams.

Users can switch between a Detailed View built on the Opus 2 interface they know, and an Uncover-inspired Focused View delivering a more streamlined experience, while remaining confident that all analysis and output is aligned within one secure, collaborative workspace.

Continued investment and market traction

AI Assist capabilities are part of a broader set of enhancements delivered with the winter release. Recent investments in platform architecture and engineering operations will increase the pace of innovation and releases, while ensuring improvements are delivered securely and without disruption.

The release also marks the first phase of the broader Uncover integration roadmap, with the next phase planned for spring 2026. Future capabilities will include deploying Uncover's context-aware AI to assist in hearings, helping surface key insights, link hearing transcripts to core case issues, and flag inconsistencies as they happen in court. Existing Opus 2 Hearings customers are invited to join the beta program to gain early access to these capabilities.

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. For more information, visit the Opus 2 website.

Media Contact

Chris Fickett, Opus 2, 1 9132257707 707, [email protected], https://www.opus2.com

SOURCE Opus 2