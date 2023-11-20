Opus 2's Case Management Software Wins LegalTech Breakthrough Award

"This honor adds to Opus 2's impressive track record of helping the world's largest, most reputable law firms to deliver better value, service, and customer experience to their clients," said Beau Wysong, senior vice president of global marketing at Opus 2. Post this

Founded in London in 2008, Opus 2 now serves 100 percent of the top 50 international firms and 88 of the AmLaw 100.

"This honor adds to Opus 2's impressive track record of helping the world's largest, most reputable law firms to deliver better value, service, and customer experience to their clients," said Beau Wysong, senior vice president of global marketing at Opus 2.

The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards honor companies that lead the crowded field of legal technology solutions. Judges reviewed more than 1,500 nominations worldwide to identify the legal technology products, innovative solutions, and companies that address a true need, solve a complex or critical problem, or seize an opportunity and create or revolutionize a new market or industry. A full list of winners is available here.

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms and used in thousands of legal proceedings around the world. Transforming how lawyers work on matters, Opus 2 eliminates inefficiencies and connects legal teams with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The team also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct dispute resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible. For more information, visit www.opus2.com.

