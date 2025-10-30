Opus Interactive Completes Annual HIPAA Compliance Audit: Strengthening Secure Cloud Solutions for Healthcare Data Protection in 2025

Our annual HIPAA compliance audit is foundational to the partnerships we forge, especially as healthcare data breaches surge. - Shannon Hulbert, Opus Interactive CEO Post this

In today's escalating threat landscape, HIPAA breaches underscore the urgency of proactive compliance. In 2024 alone, the U.S. healthcare sector reported 725 large data breaches affecting 500 or more records—nearly two per day—exposing over 275 million individuals' PHI, equivalent to 82% of the U.S. population. Ransomware and hacking/IT incidents drove 83.78% of these breaches, compromising 99.79% of affected records and averaging $10.93 million in costs per incident, including fines, remediation, and operational disruptions. Such incidents highlight how HIPAA breaches disrupt medication management, billing, and patient care, with elder care providers facing up to 44% higher rates of service interruptions from ransomware, according to hipaajournal.com reporting. Opus Interactive's audited, HIPAA-compliant infrastructure empowers these facilities with resilient cloud solutions to prevent breaches, ensure business continuity, and protect patient trust.

"Our annual HIPAA compliance audit is foundational to the partnerships we forge, especially as healthcare data breaches surge," said Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive. "With 28 years of expertise, we're committed to equipping healthcare providers—from elder care facilities to wellness networks—with secure, innovative cloud environments that exceed HIPAA requirements, mitigate risks, and fuel growth."

Opus Interactive's HIPAA-compliant cloud solutions encompass VMware Cloud Foundation management, tailored public and private cloud integrations, enterprise colocation, scalable cloud backup, disaster recovery, and monitoring for hybrid environments. Powered by Tier III+ data centers located in three energy grids and three separate regions, these services deliver 100% uptime and seamless operations. Bolstered by a 9.4 Net Promoter Score and 24/7/365 white-glove support, Opus Interactive provides predictable billing and customized expertise for HIPAA compliance in healthcare IT.

