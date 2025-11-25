Opus Interactive Completes Annual PCI DSS v4.0 Compliance Audit, Reinforcing Secure Cloud Infrastructure for Enterprise Clients

Securing sensitive payment data isn't optional—it's foundational to trust in the cloud era. - Brady Wilson, CTO of Opus Interactive Post this

The critical role of annual PCI DSS audits and business policies is reinforced by 2024 top data breach statistics from Consumer Affairs, including:

AT&T – 51.2M victims – Massive customer dataset leaked to dark web was one of the largest breaches in history

LoanDepot – 16.9M victims – Hacker accessed systems

Evolve Bank & Trust – 7.6M victims – Employee clicked phishing link, triggering ransomware

InfoSys McCamish Systems – 6.1M victims – Ransomware attack encrypted systems

HealthEquity – 4.3M victims – Undetected intrusion discovered via systems anomaly

The 2025 audit validated all applicable PCI DSS v4.0 requirements across Opus Interactive's cloud hosting, managed detection and response (MDR), and colocation services.

As one of the few woman-owned providers maintaining PCI DSS, Opus Interactive delivers secure, predictable infrastructure that helps clients scale confidently.

Opus Interactive delivers responsible cloud, compliance, and colocation solutions with tailored public/private cloud services, high-reliability Tier III+ data centers, and white-glove managed support. As a WBENC-certified Women's Business Enterprise with 28 years of expertise, we empower organizations with secure, scalable infrastructure certified under SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS 4.0, and ISO 27001.

