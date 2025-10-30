Opus Interactive Secures WBENC Recertification, Reaffirming Commitment to Advancing Women in Technology

For nearly three decades, we've empowered enterprises with secure infrastructure, and through advocacy, we're building pathways for the next generation of women in tech. - Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive Post this

Important statistics around women-owned businesses include:

Women-owned businesses comprising 39.1% of all U.S. firms and employing 12.2 million workers, according to the 2025 Wells Fargo Impact of Women-Owned Businesses Report.

In tech, women hold just 26.7% of the workforce and only 11% of executive roles, per McKinsey's 2024 Women in the Workplace report.

Women-led startups raised just $38.8 billion in venture capital in 2024—only 2.8% of total VC funding, according to World Economic Forum data.

"Our WBENC certification celebrates that we're a woman-led organization, but it's our track record of reliability that earns client trust," said Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive. "For nearly three decades, we've empowered enterprises with secure infrastructure, and through advocacy, we're building pathways for the next generation of women in tech."

Opus Interactive's solutions include VMware Cloud management, expert-led private and public cloud management, colocation, disaster recovery, and hybrid cloud monitoring. These services are hosted in Tier III+ data centers that are all Net Zero and selected for 100% availability. Certified under SOC 2, PCI DSS 4.0, HIPAA, and ISO 27001, these services deliver a 9.4 Net Promoter Score, 24/7 white-glove support, and predictable billing—prioritizing performance for fintech, SaaS, and healthcare clients.

For details on Opus Interactive's WBENC-certified cloud solutions and women in tech initiatives, visit www.opusinteractive.com/about-opus.

About Opus Interactive

Opus Interactive delivers responsible cloud, compliance, and colocation solutions with tailored public/private cloud services, high-reliability Tier III+ data centers, and white-glove managed support. As a WBENC-certified Women's Business Enterprise with 28 years of expertise, we empower organizations with secure, scalable infrastructure certified under SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS 4.0, and ISO 27001.

Proudly supporting: Sustainable IT, STEM, Women in Tech, and Digital Inclusion.

For more information, please visit opusinteractive.com

Media Contact

Shannon Hulbert, Opus Interactive, 1 503-381-4977, [email protected], opusinteractive.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Opus Interactive