Opus Interactive Secures WBENC Recertification, Reaffirming Commitment to Advancing Women in Technology

Opus Interactive

Oct 30, 2025, 09:25 ET


Expert-Led Innovation Meets Environmental Responsibility for Enterprise Success

HILLSBORO, Ore., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus Interactive, a leading provider of responsible cloud and colocation solutions, today announced the successful renewal of its Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification. This annual validation confirms that Opus Interactive remains at least 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by women.

For Opus Interactive, this renewal underscores its women-led foundation under CEO Shannon Hulbert while emphasizing that client partnerships are secured through proven performance over designation. In the cloud industry, where reliability drives decisions, Opus Interactive's 28 years of expertise, Tier III+ data centers, and 100% uptime SLAs have powered mission-critical operations for enterprises worldwide—delivering scalable infrastructure that exceeds expectations.

Important statistics around women-owned businesses include:

"Our WBENC certification celebrates that we're a woman-led organization, but it's our track record of reliability that earns client trust," said Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive. "For nearly three decades, we've empowered enterprises with secure infrastructure, and through advocacy, we're building pathways for the next generation of women in tech."

Opus Interactive's solutions include VMware Cloud management, expert-led private and public cloud management, colocation, disaster recovery, and hybrid cloud monitoring. These services are hosted in Tier III+ data centers that are all Net Zero and selected for 100% availability. Certified under SOC 2, PCI DSS 4.0, HIPAA, and ISO 27001, these services deliver a 9.4 Net Promoter Score, 24/7 white-glove support, and predictable billing—prioritizing performance for fintech, SaaS, and healthcare clients.

For details on Opus Interactive's WBENC-certified cloud solutions and women in tech initiatives, visit www.opusinteractive.com/about-opus.

About Opus Interactive

Opus Interactive delivers responsible cloud, compliance, and colocation solutions with tailored public/private cloud services, high-reliability Tier III+ data centers, and white-glove managed support. As a WBENC-certified Women's Business Enterprise with 28 years of expertise, we empower organizations with secure, scalable infrastructure certified under SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS 4.0, and ISO 27001.

Proudly supporting: Sustainable IT, STEM, Women in Tech, and Digital Inclusion.

For more information, please visit opusinteractive.com

Shannon Hulbert, Opus Interactive, 1 503-381-4977, [email protected], opusinteractive.com

