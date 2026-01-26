Opus Interactive, Six-Time Inc. 5000 Honoree, Partners with CityRanked to Strengthen Online Presence Through Advanced SEO Strategies

We're excited to partner with Opus Interactive as they exemplify innovation and reliability in the IT infrastructure space. - Duane Baumgartner, CEO of City Ranked Post this

City Ranked, a multiple-year Inc. 5000 honoree (including 2023 and 2024) and proud Pacific Northwest company headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, will provide Opus Interactive with comprehensive search optimization services. These include hyper-local SEO, their proprietary GPS-SEO technology, AEO, and GEO optimizations.

This partnership aligns two regionally rooted, high-growth organizations committed to excellence. By leveraging City Ranked's data-driven expertise in organic search and revenue operations, Opus Interactive aims to amplify its digital footprint as part of a larger focus on modernizing brand positioning and reaching more organizations in need of reliable hybrid/multi-cloud and colocation services.

"Opus Interactive has built nearly three decades of trust by doing the right thing the right way for the right reason," said Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive. "This new partnership with City Ranked is a strategic step in our broader marketing and brand efforts to better showcase our capabilities to enterprises nationwide. We're excited to collaborate with a fellow PNW Inc. 5000 success story that understands scalable growth."

Duane Baumgartner, CEO of City Ranked, added: "We're excited to partner with Opus Interactive as they exemplify innovation and reliability in the IT infrastructure space. We're honored to support their growth journey with our proven optimization and digital strategies. Partnering with another Pacific Northwest leader recognized on the Inc. 5000 list makes this collaboration especially rewarding."

This announcement highlights the vitality of the PNW tech ecosystem, where companies like Opus Interactive continue to thrive through strategic alliances and focused marketing investments.

About Opus Interactive

Founded in 1996, Opus Interactive is a woman-owned provider of customized hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, enterprise colocation in Tier III+ facilities, and fully managed IT services. With a customer-first approach, the company simplifies complex IT environments and delivers exceptional support nationwide.

About City Ranked

City Ranked is a full-service digital marketing, SEO, and web development agency helping growing businesses achieve sustainable scaling through expert strategies and proprietary tools. A multiple-year Inc. 5000 honoree, the agency delivers measurable results in lead generation, organic search, and revenue growth.

