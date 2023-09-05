Opus Interactive Successfully Completes Annual SOC 2 Audit

"Successful completion of the SOC 2 audit is a demonstration of our team's commitment to implementing and maintaining hardened security controls over time." - Shannon Hulbert, Opus Interactive CEO Tweet this

"Opus Interactive provides mission-critical workloads with the highest security standards," says Opus Interactive CEO, Shannon Hulbert. "Successful completion of the SOC 2 audit is a demonstration of our team's commitment to implementing and maintaining hardened security controls over time. This rigorous assessment ensures that our customers can rely on us for secure and reliable services."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Congratulations to Opus Interactive for completing a SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Opus Interactive, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

Opus Interactive performs a SOC 2 assessment on an annual basis and can make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you are interested in viewing Opus Interactive's SOC 2 report, please contact a member of the sales team at [email protected].

About Opus Interactive

Founded in 1996, Opus Interactive has earned a reputation for delivering tailored cloud and colocation solutions that meet enterprise requirements for compliance, performance, security, and cost. Through strategic partnerships with industry-leaders and a relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, the woman-owned cloud provider offers:

An accredited member of the International Managed Services Provider Alliance with PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and SSAE 18 SOC 2 compliance, the woman-owned company operates from Tier III+ data centers located in Hillsboro, Dallas, and Northern Virginia – with partner expansion availability in over 30 regions within the United States. For more information on Opus Interactive, visit www.opusinteractive.com.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

Media Contact

Charles Case, Opus Interactive, 1 503-972-6690, [email protected], www.opusinteractive.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Opus Interactive