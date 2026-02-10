Opus Interactive Unveils Evolved Brand Identity Highlighting The Opus Advantage

"Opus has always been about steady, purposeful evolution — never starting over but always getting better." - Charles Case, Senior Designer at Opus Interactive Post this

The refresh places strong emphasis on Opus Interactive's strategic legacy of sustainable IT, highlighting net-zero facilities, energy-efficient infrastructure, right-sized solutions, and ongoing optimization to reduce environmental impact without compromising performance. It also prominently features The Opus Advantage — more than 29 years of proven reliability, deep compliance expertise (HIPAA, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, SOC 2), 100% uptime guarantees, and an industry-leading 9.4 Net Promoter Score (NPS) that underscores an unmatched commitment to superior customer experiences.

The project was led by long-time designer, Charles Case, together with CEO Shannon Hulbert, who owned and operated the Redbridge marketing agency before acquiring and guiding Opus Interactive.

"Opus has always been about steady, purposeful evolution — never starting over, but always getting better," said Charles Case, Senior Designer at Opus Interactive. "By evolving our existing color palette, tagline, and logo rather than replacing them, we're visually communicating the same truth our clients have experienced for 29+ years: Opus delivers consistent excellence that improves year after year. This refreshed identity feels both familiar and forward-looking — exactly like the way we approach every aspect of our service."

"As we mark nearly three decades of serving enterprises with uncompromising reliability and innovation, this brand evolution is a natural next step," added Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive. "Our in-house team, including Charles's exceptional design leadership, has created a modern expression of who we are today — a sustainable, customer-obsessed partner that continues to raise the bar. The new website makes it easier than ever for organizations to understand why Opus remains the trusted choice for secure, compliant, high-performance IT infrastructure."

A six-time Inc. 5000 honoree (2018–2023), Opus Interactive operates Tier III+ data centers in Oregon, Texas, and Virginia, serving more than 300 enterprise clients nationwide with 24/7/365 U.S.-based support and SLA-backed guarantees.

The new website is now live at https://www.opusinteractive.com. For more information about Opus Interactive's services, sustainable IT initiatives, or The Opus Advantage, visit the site or contact the team directly.

Media Contact

Shannon Hulbert, Opus Interactive, 1 503-381-4977, [email protected], Opus Interactive

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Opus Interactive