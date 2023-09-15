Opus Partners with Always Food Safe to Better Food Safety

"Our collaboration with Always Food Safe marks a milestone for Opus. Together, we aim to support food service establishments in maintaining the highest standards by reaching everyone in their frontline workforce." - Rachael Nemeth, CEO and Co-founder of Opus. Tweet this

To support National Food Safety Education Month, Opus and Always Food Safe is offering 20% off its Food Handler and Food Manager Certification. Food Handler Certification is $8 per employee and Food Managers Certification is $80 per employee if purchased by September 30, 2023. Plus, volume discounting is available. For more information, visit Opus Food Safety Training.

Adam Eastwood at Always Food Safe says, "We're proud to offer our food safety training through Opus. We both strive to go beyond "checking the box" and instill long-lasting skills that benefit both the employee and the broader community."

By using Opus, businesses can engage every person in their diverse workforce. Training is video-based and available in over 100 global languages. Employees complete the self-paced microtraining in 3 to 5 minute bursts through their mobile devices during regular shift hours, reducing training labor time. Businesses also have an easy way to stay continuously compliant across all locations. Field leaders and HR administrators save significant time using Opus' assignment automation and reporting capabilities.

With Opus' proven track record in delivering accessible frontline training to the hospitality industry, the partnership brings additional credibility. The experience and knowledge gained from successfully rolling out compliance training to frontline workers further reinforces their ability to effectively address the industry's pressing need for food safety training. Opus has already begun to partner with brands such as PLANTA, Boloco, and Pastini.

About Opus:

Opus is the hospitality training platform purpose-built for the frontline. Train 100% of your team in 101 languages on the job to quickly get them up the productivity curve. With full visibility across your workforce, you finally get the frontline business intelligence needed to drive your business. We work with growing multi-unit brands, including Jose Andres Group, Shipley Do-nuts, Just Salad, and Hart House. For more information, visit Opus.so.

About Always Food Safe:

Always Food Safe is a trusted name in food safety training, offering comprehensive certification courses that meet rigorous standards. With a mission to make food safety training more accessible, engaging, and effective, Always Food Safe provides video-based training materials that cater to diverse learning needs, ensuring a safer dining experience for all.

