Oracle Kaia Ra Dedicates 100% of Profits from Her Online Ascension Academy to The Sophia Code Foundation

Kaia Ra donates the profits from all digital product sales to support survivors of abuse via The Sophia Code Foundation.

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaia Ra has dedicated 100% of profits from her educational products featured in her online academy to The Sophia Code Foundation. This commitment includes all revenues from The Sophia Code® App, evergreen online curriculums, and additional digital products. These funds will significantly support the foundation's mission to provide free spiritual resources for seekers interested in divine feminine ascension teachings, as well as for empowering survivors of rape, human trafficking, and domestic violence.

The Sophia Code Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization and is a recognized church entity registered in the state of Arizona. The foundation offers online transformational support groups and educational programs that uplift spiritual seekers, survivors, and the allies of survivors with teachings on sovereign empowerment from The Sophia Code book and curriculums. This generous donation will ensure the continuation and expansion of these vital free offerings and the future of the Ascension Academy, directly benefiting those in need with regularly scheduled monthly online gatherings and a free community forum in The Sophia Code App.

"I am deeply honored to contribute the revenues from this important body of work to The Sophia Code Foundation," says Kaia Ra. "We're all doing something very brave by being human. The Sophia Code shares that our inner divinity can overcome every challenge and wound in our heroic human journey. We all deserve to feel spiritually supported in our individual and collective healing journey from trauma. It's such a blessing that the Foundation can provide regular opportunities for individuals to connect with such empowering teachings and spiritual practices. Directing these profits to The Sophia Code Foundation ensures that we can continue to provide these essential online spiritual resources as we foster connection, love, empowerment, healing, and spiritual growth in our rapidly growing international community."

Kaia Ra, a leading figure in spiritual discourse, promotes the reawakening of divine feminine Christ consciousness. She inspires a global movement towards spiritual renewal through her teachings and public engagements. Her bestselling book, The Sophia Code®, explores this consciousness through the channeled revelations of specific divine feminine ascended masters, serving as a spiritual guide and narrative that inspires personal and collective healing. The book has galvanized a worldwide audience, encouraging readers worldwide to unlock their divine potential and deepen their connection with the divine.

For more news and information about the free online monthly spiritual support groups sponsored by The Sophia Code Foundation and to explore Kaia Ra's educational products in The Sophia Code Ascension Academy, visit thesophiacodefoundation.org.

To learn more about Kaia Ra, her mission, and her personal journey from survivor to becoming a pivotal figure in raising awareness for victims of abuse, visit her website at kaiara.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Kaia Ra Oracle, 1 (601) 675-2221, [email protected], thesophiacodefoundation.org

SOURCE Kaia Ra Oracle