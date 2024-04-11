Oracle Kaia Ra Unveils the Path to Spiritual Ascension on A Psychic's Journey Podcast, Sharing The Sophia Code's Divine Wisdom

Kaia Ra shares insights from The Sophia Code on spiritual ascension and divine connection in a recent podcast episode.

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a new episode of the eye-opening podcast A Psychic's Journey, titled "Spiritual Ascension through The Sophia Code," international bestselling author Kaia Ra delves into the profound realms of spiritual awakening and divine empowerment. Sharing wisdom garnered through her unique experiences, Kaia Ra offers listeners a transformative exploration of living through the intuitive consciousness of the higher self and connecting with the divine essence of creation.

In episode 172, released on March 13, Kaia Ra opens up about her journey of surviving multiple near-death experiences and how she was guided by ascended masters and archangels since childhood. These extraordinary experiences provided her with essential blueprints for spiritual ascension, foundational to her work and teachings presented in "The Sophia Code."

Kaia Ra discusses the significance of healing conversations with the principles of source consciousness and the Divine Mother, Sophia. She emphasizes the importance of embodying the consciousness of one's higher self and divinity, a key theme in her bestselling book.

This episode addresses sensitive issues, such as human trafficking. Listeners who wish to skip these sections can find timestamps in the episode's description.

Oracle Kaia Ra's remarkable story epitomizes the strength of the human spirit and its ability to transcend darkness. Having endured child trafficking, ritual atrocities, and psychic exploitation, her path from anguish to spiritual service offers a shining beacon of hope to survivors worldwide. Through her teachings and foundation, she transforms her narrative into an anthem of redemption, resilience, and empowerment.

To experience the full episode and explore the transformative power of The Sophia Code, tune into A Psychic's Journey on major podcast platforms.

Visit her official website for more news and information about Kaia Ra and her teachings.

