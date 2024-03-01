Oracle Kaia Ra Unveils The Sophia Code App: Enhancing Spiritual Learning and Community Interaction

The Sophia Code App's latest update enhances spiritual growth and community connection with new features and exclusive content for free and premium members.

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sophia Code platform is thrilled to announce a significant update to its groundbreaking smartphone app, now available on iPhone and Android platforms. With its release on January 6, 2024, the app introduces a wealth of new features aimed at deepening users' spiritual practices and fostering connections within a global community of Lightworkers. This update solidifies The Sophia Code App's position as a premier digital sanctuary for accessing spiritual teachings and engaging with a supportive community committed to sovereignty.

The Sophia Code App offers a comprehensive suite of features in its free version, designed to support users on their spiritual journey without the constraints of censorship, algorithm updates, or shadowbanning. Users can receive all updates for The Sophia Code Movement directly, ensuring they stay connected with their community and the latest teachings. New and exclusive live transmissions channeled from Kaia Ra are readily accessible, providing guidance and insights for personal growth.

The app also facilitates the expansion of one's spiritual network through a private and secure forum dedicated to The Sophia Code teachings, enabling users to connect and share with like-minded individuals worldwide. With its user-friendly interface and ongoing support from the Team Angels, the app ensures a seamless and enriching user experience for exploring The Sophia Code teachings. Additionally, users enjoy exclusive pre-release access to event tickets and can easily access all of their Mystery School Curriculums, Higher Self Activations, Prayer Collective replays, and Keycode Initiations directly from their smartphones.

Following the enriching offerings of the free version, The Sophia Code app introduces the "Path of the Initiate" Membership Tier, available for $22 USD per month. This premium membership includes all the features of the free version, plus monthly LIVE Q&As with Kaia Ra, monthly prayer circles led by certified Sophia Circle Leaders®, inspirational book readings from The Sophia Code, and full access to a comprehensive suite of Divine Feminine Ascended Master Education Series.

The Sophia Code® has emerged as a pivotal work for empowering the Divine Feminine movement, reaching international bestseller status within five days after its publication in July 2016. This modern sacred text, channeled from the Divine Mother, Sophia, and the Ascended Masters of The Sophia Dragon Tribe®, has ignited a spiritual revolution, activating the divine genome and facilitating Higher Self-embodiment among readers across the globe.

Kaia Ra, the oracle and international bestselling author of The Sophia Code®, has been a vanguard of the Divine Feminine movement. Her direct initiation by the Ascended Masters and Archangels from a young age has positioned her as a leading voice in spiritual teachings, reaching individuals worldwide through The Sophia Code App and beyond.

The Sophia Code App is ready for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. For further information on the app's features membership options, and to join the vibrant Sophia Code community, please visit the official website or consult the app's onboarding documents for detailed terms of service and privacy policy.

For more news and information on Kaia Ra, please visit https://kaiara.com/.

Media Contact

Media Relations, Kaia Ra Oracle, 1 (415) 326-4475, [email protected], https://kaiara.com/

SOURCE Kaia Ra Oracle