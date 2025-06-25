Oral and maxillofacial surgeons to gather in Washington, D.C., for premier educational conference

"The Annual Meeting offers transformative education that empowers oral and maxillofacial surgeons to elevate their practice, embrace innovation and remain deeply attuned to the needs and voices of those we are privileged to treat," said AAOMS President J. David Morrison, DMD. Post this

"This year's theme, The Patients We Serve, reflects our unwavering dedication to patient-centered care," said AAOMS President J. David Morrison, DMD. "The Annual Meeting offers transformative education that empowers oral and maxillofacial surgeons to elevate their practice, embrace innovation and remain deeply attuned to the needs and voices of those we are privileged to treat."

Showcasing clinical innovation, expertise

Educational programming will span eight clinical tracks covering 11 topics within the OMS scope of practice, including anesthesia, dental implants, dentoalveolar, orthognathic and cosmetic, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), pathology and the temporomandibular joint, reconstruction and head and neck, and trauma. Each track will feature evidence-based presentations, case-based roundtable discussions and cutting-edge research.

Other notable events include:

Chalmers J. Lyons Memorial Lecture focusing on cutting-edge technologies in complete-arch implant rehabilitation.

Memorial Lecture focusing on cutting-edge technologies in complete-arch implant rehabilitation. Master Classes on innovative topics such as the integration of carbon dioxide lasers in cosmetic surgery, surgical management of OSA, office-based surgical orthodontics trends and advancements in treating medication-related osteonecrosis of the jaw.

Over 20 practice management sessions designed to enhance clinical and operational efficiency and patient care.

Opening Ceremony, Awards Presentation and Meeting Dedication, celebrating achievements in education, research, advocacy and humanitarian service.

Join the AAOMS event

Registration is now open to AAOMS members, OMS residents, non-members and media. To view the full program and register, visit AAOMS.org/AnnualMeeting.

About AAOMS

The experts in face, mouth and jaw surgery® — The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) is the professional organization representing more than 11,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons, OMS residents and OMS professional staff in the United States. AAOMS supports its fellows' and members' ability to practice their specialty through education, research and advocacy. AAOMS fellows and members comply with rigorous continuing education requirements and submit to periodic office anesthesia evaluations. Learn more at AAOMS.org and MyOMS.org.

