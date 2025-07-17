Oral Dosage Innovation for Pediatric Drug Delivery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The case study will demonstrate practical formulation strategies employed to address challenges such as poor solubility, strict formulation requirements and poor tabletability at high drug loads. Post this

Through the lens of a recent collaborative pediatric formulation project, attendees will be introduced to a high-drug load mini-tablet designed for pediatric use. The case study will demonstrate practical formulation strategies employed to address challenges such as poor solubility, strict formulation requirements and poor tabletability at high drug loads. The webinar will also describe the iterative approach used to optimize blend flow, mechanical strength, disintegration and taste masking via functional coating — leveraging tools such as powder rheometry and compaction simulation to guide development.

Whether you're involved in pediatric product development, global health initiatives or the formulation of challenging molecules, this session will provide real-world insights into creating oral dosage forms that are not only pharmaceutically robust but also suitable for the world's most vulnerable patient populations.

Join the featured speakers to:

Gain a behind-the-scenes perspective on developing oral dosage forms for pediatric populations

Hear real-world insights from scientists who've addressed poor solubility, taste and tabletability challenges

Understand the formulation decision-making process for high-drug load mini-tablets

Learn how development teams balance pharmaceutical performance with real-world usability in low-resource settings

Register for this webinar to explore innovative strategies for developing oral dosage forms that meet the unique needs of pediatric patients.

Join Dave Miller, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, AustinPx; and Zachary Warnken, PharmD, PhD, Director, Pharmaceutical Development, Via Therapeutics, LLC, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Oral Dosage Innovation for Pediatric Drug Delivery.

