Oral Dosage Innovation for Pediatric Drug Delivery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the critical challenges in pediatric oral drug delivery and formulation strategies to address them. The featured speakers will discuss key hurdles in transitioning pediatric-friendly concepts into viable, globally deployable drug products. Attendees will learn about age-appropriate design, taste-masking, flexible dosing for weight-based regimens and the impact of formulation on adherence and therapeutic success.
TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developing effective and patient-friendly oral dosage forms for pediatric populations presents a unique set of scientific, regulatory and practical challenges. Unlike adult formulations, pediatric dosage forms must consider a broad range of developmental, physiological and behavioral factors — from swallowing ability and taste preferences to age-specific dosing requirements and caregiver ease of use. These considerations become even more complex when dealing with poorly soluble, poorly palatable or mechanically complex drug substances.
In low-resource settings where pediatric infectious diseases are prevalent, the formulation must also meet strict standards for stability, cost-effectiveness and ease of distribution. Liquid formulations, although common in pediatrics, often suffer from poor stability and require refrigeration or the addition of preservatives, making them less practical in these environments. Solid oral dosage forms, such as mini tablets, have emerged as promising alternatives. Their small size helps children as young as 6 months to swallow them, and their modularity allows for precise, weight-based dose titration.
Through the lens of a recent collaborative pediatric formulation project, attendees will be introduced to a high-drug load mini-tablet designed for pediatric use. The case study will demonstrate practical formulation strategies employed to address challenges such as poor solubility, strict formulation requirements and poor tabletability at high drug loads. The webinar will also describe the iterative approach used to optimize blend flow, mechanical strength, disintegration and taste masking via functional coating — leveraging tools such as powder rheometry and compaction simulation to guide development.
Whether you're involved in pediatric product development, global health initiatives or the formulation of challenging molecules, this session will provide real-world insights into creating oral dosage forms that are not only pharmaceutically robust but also suitable for the world's most vulnerable patient populations.
- Gain a behind-the-scenes perspective on developing oral dosage forms for pediatric populations
- Hear real-world insights from scientists who've addressed poor solubility, taste and tabletability challenges
- Understand the formulation decision-making process for high-drug load mini-tablets
- Learn how development teams balance pharmaceutical performance with real-world usability in low-resource settings
