Oral Facial Surgery of Orange Park Introduces Its New Website and New Surgeon, Dr. Michael Semidey

A board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Semidey is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and a Fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

The doctor completed his undergraduate studies in Microbiology at the University of Florida. He received his dental degree from Case Western Reserve - School of Dental Medicine. After dental school, he served his country as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon in the U.S. Army Dental Corps.

Dr. Semidey's work in the Armed Forces had a deep and lasting impact on his career. He served nine years in active duty, completing dental residencies at Fort Campbell, KY, and Fort Bragg, NC. He achieved the Army rank of Major near the close of his time with the Armed Forces.

A forward-thinking oral surgeon, Dr. Semidey incorporates advanced procedures in his practice while offering his patients a comfortable and relaxing experience in the office. He holds himself and his staff to high standards of patient care.

His oral surgery specialties include orthognathic (jaw) surgery, laser resurfacing, oral and facial trauma, cosmetics, maxillofacial reconstruction, and pathology resection.

Dr. Semidey has received awards for his excellent work with the U.S. Army Dental Corps. He received the Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal.

Oral Facial Surgery of Orange Park is proud to receive the Best of Clay Award for the Best Oral Surgeon 2023. This award means a great deal because it reflects the trust and goodwill of the Clay County, FL, community.

"I am proud to serve Orange Park and the surrounding communities," said Dr. Semidey. "Oral surgery care can improve patients' lives by correcting dental problems and supporting a healthy smile. We work with trusted local dental practices to provide top-quality oral and maxillofacial surgical care to area residents."

Oral Facial Surgery of Orange Park offers the following procedures:

Dental Implants and Full Mouth Rehabilitation

Bone Grafting

Gingival (Gum) Grafting

Extractions

Oral Pathology Diagnosis and Treatment

Platelet Rich Growth Factor

Oral Surgery for Orthodontics

Anesthesia and Sedation

About Oral Facial Surgery of Orange Park

Oral Facial Surgery of Orange Park is a comprehensive oral surgery practice located at 2301 Park Avenue, #101, Orange Park, FL 32073. To schedule an appointment, call 904-269-5195 or visit the website at https://www.orangeparkoms.com.

